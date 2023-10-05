Film industry and government leaders join Oakwood Arts to discuss expanding Richmond region's film industry

TV One President Michelle Rice said, "At TV One and CLEO TV, we create opportunities for new and currently underrepresented talent both in front of and behind the lens. We are building a pipeline for the new generation of creatives, which aligns with the work that Oakwood is doing in Richmond." Tweet this

Oakwood Arts, a nonprofit based in Richmond's Church Hill, strives to create access for underrepresented and under-resourced communities to work in creative industries.

TV One President Michelle Rice said, "At TV One and CLEO TV, we create opportunities for new and currently underrepresented talent both in front of and behind the lens. We are building a pipeline for the new generation of creatives, which aligns with the work that Oakwood is doing in Richmond."

TV One and CLEO TV networks are wholly owned by Urban One, the largest African American-owned media company in the United States, which operates 55 radio stations and is majority owner of the syndicator Reach Media as well as its digital arm, Interactive One.

Urban One is a partner in the proposed Richmond Grand Resort and Casino. If approved by voters this fall, the resort will include a state-of-the-art film and television production facility that will be the City of Richmond's only soundstage.

The company has committed to bringing $50 million in film and TV production to Richmond in its first 10 years of operation. That investment would support approximately five made-for-TV movies annually in Richmond, creating more jobs and apprenticeships in the media production industry.

Over the past two years, Urban One has been a sponsor of Oakwood Arts' Creative Workforce Innovation programs, supporting two OA JET film training projects as well as a spring break camp for teens focused on sound design. Oakwood Arts runs the OA JET program, which provides technical training and job placement for emerging creatives from diverse backgrounds who are currently underrepresented in the film & television industry.

In February 2023, Oakwood Arts developed the first Registered Apprenticeship program in Virginia, offering career pathways in the field of motion picture and video production with the Virginia Department of Labor.

"A purpose-built soundstage with a full slate of content scheduled to be ready to be produced there would be an ideal place for apprentices from our program to gain valuable paid on-the-job experience," said Castleman.

Participating in the Sept. 27 discussion:

Alfred Liggins — Chief Executive Officer, Urban One

Michelle Rice — President, TV One and CLEO TV

Shannon Castleman — Executive Director, Oakwood Arts

Donna Carvana — Apprenticeship Consultant, Virginia Department of Labor and Industry

Rae Cousins — Democratic Delegate-elect, 79th District

Jody Drewer – Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer, TV One

Andy Edmunds — Director, Virginia Film Office

BK Fulton — Film producer, CEO of Soulidifly Productions

David O'Ferrall — IATSE 487 Business Agent representing Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia

Dr. Tiffany Jana — author and actor

Mike Kemetic, Community Organizer & DJ

Kinyette Newman — Senior Vice President of Production Finance & Chief of Staff to the Office of the President — TV One

Leonard Sledge — Director of Economic Development, City of Richmond

Steven Taylor — President, Virginia Production Alliance

Oakwood Arts Board of Directors members Katherine Brakman, Sly Tucker, Gordon Stettinius

Film industry professionals Paris Boynes, Amanda Durst and Alliannah Hamilton

Oakwood Arts staff and interns: Coby Flanagan, Ramsay Tapp and Julianne TrippCaption For Group Photo (IMG_6663): Some participants of the Sept. 27 discussion regarding expanding Richmond region's film industry, taking photos outside of Oakwood Arts at 3511 P Street, Richmond VA. (From Left to Right) BK Fulton, Donna Carvana, Dr. Tiffany Jana, Shannon Castleman, Alliannah Hamilton, Paris Boynes, Gordon Stettinius, Ramsay Tapp, Jody Drewer, Katherine Brakman, Rae Cousins, David O'Ferrall, Alfred Liggins, Steven Taylor (back left), Amanda Durst, Coby Flanagan (top back), Michelle Rice, Mike Kemetic (front), Sly Tucker, and Kinyette Newman.

ABOUT TV ONE NETWORKS

TV One Networks is the hub of black culture and entertainment with a broad offering of original programming and classic series, serving both diverse audiences for TV One and CLEO TV. Launched in January 2004, TV One currently serves 44 million households and CLEO TV, launched in January 2019, is the sister network with a 41 million household reach. Each network has a unique audience that serves viewers with fan favorites from TV One such as Unsung, Uncensored, Fatal Attraction, Payback, Tough Love: Atlanta, Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story and Urban One Honors. While, CLEO TV, a lifestyle and entertainment network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color, delivers content that uplifts and inspires today's modern-day woman. Viewers of CLEO TV can expect award-winning content in both original and acquired series including Boss Girl's Guide, Culture Kitchen, New Soul Kitchen, Just Eats with Chef JJ, Global Gourmet, Living By Design, Tia Mowry's Quick Fix and All Things Adrienne House to Home. Both networks are solely owned by Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE and UONEK, http://www.urban1.com , the largest African-American owned and operated multi-media company.

Media Contact

TV One PR, TV One, 2405241410, [email protected], TVOne.tv

SOURCE TV One