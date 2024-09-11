FilmHedge's Jon Gosier, Tech Giant & Film Financier signs with Los Angeles-based PR firm Cammie Johnson Public Relations

"Our goal is to highlight his contributions to the industry and ensure that his innovative approach to film financing is recognized on a global scale.", says Cammie Johnson, Founder and CEO, CJPR Post this

Headquartered in Atlanta, his approach has been a game-changer in the film financing industry, providing secure and efficient funding solutions for film productions. Under his visionary leadership, FilmHedge has swiftly become a trusted partner for filmmakers, producers, and investors, with staff enabling numerous successful film projects starring the likes of Morgan Freeman, Russell Crowe, Nicolas Cage, Simon Pegg, Zazie Beetz, Kitt Harrington, and Emma Roberts.

With FilmHedge, Jon Gosier's company joins a very small and exclusive community of privately held film finance companies capable of greenlighting films without being a studio or production company. The company has secured more than $300M in committed capital to date and its valuation has skyrocketed.

"We are honored to work with Jon Gosier, a forward-thinking visionary in entertainment, to elevate his personal brand," says Cammie Johnson, Founder and CEO, CJPR. "Our goal is to highlight his contributions to the industry and ensure that his innovative approach to film financing is recognized on a global scale."

The team will be led by Cammie Johnson and Tiffany Gaines, who will focus on strategic media placements, thought leadership opportunities, and public appearances to build and enhance his personal brand. This will reflect his status as a key figure in the film and finance worlds.

"I'm excited to work alongside Cammie to help elevate Jon's national presence and solidify his status as an industry giant," said Tiffany Gaines. "Together, we'll ensure his impact is felt far and wide."

