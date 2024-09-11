FilmHedge's Jon Gosier, Tech Giant & Film Financier signs with Los Angeles-based PR firm Cammie Johnson Public Relations

Film Financier, Jon Gosier (FilmHedge) has signed with Cammie Johnson Public Relations (CJPR) for Public Relations representation
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cammie Johnson Public Relations (CJPR), a Los Angeles-based PR firm renowned for its expertise in the entertainment and brand development has signed Jon Gosier, the influential tech and finance entrepreneur behind the innovative financing platform FilmHedge, to enhance Gosier's media presence and expand his personal brand reach.
Jon Gosier is revolutionizing Hollywood's approach to film and media financing. In just four years, FilmHedge's innovative evergreen financing model has provided continuous access to capital, empowering filmmakers and making him a pivotal force in shaping the future of film and media financing.
Headquartered in Atlanta, his approach has been a game-changer in the film financing industry, providing secure and efficient funding solutions for film productions. Under his visionary leadership, FilmHedge has swiftly become a trusted partner for filmmakers, producers, and investors, with staff enabling numerous successful film projects starring the likes of Morgan Freeman, Russell Crowe, Nicolas Cage, Simon Pegg, Zazie Beetz, Kitt Harrington, and Emma Roberts.
With FilmHedge, Jon Gosier's company joins a very small and exclusive community of privately held film finance companies capable of greenlighting films without being a studio or production company. The company has secured more than $300M in committed capital to date and its valuation has skyrocketed.
"We are honored to work with Jon Gosier, a forward-thinking visionary in entertainment, to elevate his personal brand," says Cammie Johnson, Founder and CEO, CJPR. "Our goal is to highlight his contributions to the industry and ensure that his innovative approach to film financing is recognized on a global scale."
The team will be led by Cammie Johnson and Tiffany Gaines, who will focus on strategic media placements, thought leadership opportunities, and public appearances to build and enhance his personal brand. This will reflect his status as a key figure in the film and finance worlds.
"I'm excited to work alongside Cammie to help elevate Jon's national presence and solidify his status as an industry giant," said Tiffany Gaines. "Together, we'll ensure his impact is felt far and wide."
About Cammie Johnson Public Relations (CJPR)
CJPR is a premier public relations firm specializing in brand management, media relations, and strategic communications. The firm is dedicated to helping clients build powerful personal brands that resonate in their industries and beyond.
