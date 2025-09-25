FILMKID announces 2nd feature "CRIME DISTRICT" for writer/director Cole Mueller

FILMKID, the production shingle minted by writer/director Cole Mueller, has announced its 2nd feature, a crime-thriller titled "Crime District" set to shoot in 2026.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FILMKID, the production shingle minted by writer/director Cole Mueller, has announced its 2nd feature, a crime-thriller titled "Crime District." "Crime District" follows the trials and tribulations of Cary Melvin as he navigates gangsters, drug lords, unhinged actors, and downtown squatters. "Crime District" is the 2nd project Cole Mueller is developing as his other feature "American Parlay" produced by Keli Price is scheduled to shoot in early 2026. "Crime District" is based on Mueller's independent TV series "Limited Edition" which had a successful festival run in 2022 and was picked up for distribution by Buffalo 8 Productions.

Attachments for "Crime District" have yet to be announced.

FILMKID is currently still adding to its slate of original narrative features.

