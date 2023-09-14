Filmmakers to champion the FSHD Society's Los Angeles Walk & Roll to Cure FSH muscular dystrophy

"I watched my mom and Grandma struggle with this disease, and I don't want that to happen to anyone, anywhere, ever again." - Max Adler, actor and national ambassador Tweet this

The Good Bad Things team has direct ties to FSHD. Kurtzman, a 35-year-old from Costa Mesa, California, was diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) as a child. He co-wrote the script with childhood friend and filmmaker Shane Stanger. Besides Adler, the film also features Brett Dier (Jane the Virgin, Schooled, About My Father) and Jessica Parker Kennedy (Black Sails, The Flash TV series).

"We all struggle. We all listen to the voices in our heads that tell us we are not enough," says Kurtzman. "This film is for everyone."

For Max Adler, FSHD is deeply personal. "I watched my mom and Grandma struggle with this disease, and I don't want that to happen to anyone, anywhere, ever again," he said. This is Adler's sixth year serving as national ambassador for the Walk & Roll to Cure FSHD. The fundraiser has grown to involve thousands of participants at 26 locations this year across the U.S. and Canada.

This year's Walk & Roll aims to raise $1 million dollars to support research into treatments and a cure, as well as life-changing patient support and education services. Expenses for the event are offset by national sponsors Optum, Fulcrum Therapeutics, and Avidity Biosciences, as well as Los Angeles Walk & Roll sponsor The Baked Bear. In addition, the Lai family has pledged to match all donations up to a total of $250,000.

Supporters can donate and/or join a team by registering online for the Los Angeles FSHD Society's Walk & Roll. Everyone is also encouraged to tune in to the FSHD Society Walk & Roll Facebook Live Celebration on September 23rd. Event participants from coast to coast will call in and Max Adler will make a special appearance.

About the FSHD Society

The FSHD Society is the world's largest research-focused patient advocacy organization for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), one of the most prevalent forms of MD. Over the past 32 years, the organization has catalyzed major advancements and worked to accelerate the development of treatments and a cure to end the pain, disability, and suffering endured by one million people worldwide who live with FSHD. The FSHD Society has transformed the landscape for FSHD research and is committed to making sure that no one faces this disease alone.

The Society offers a community of support, news, and information through its website.

Media Contact

June Kinoshita, FSHD Society, 781-301-6060, [email protected], https://www.fshdsociety.org/connect/local-chapters/los-angeles-chapter/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE FSHD Society