Filmpac Introduces Premium Stock Media Licensing Solutions for Agencies and Brands

"Filmpac offers an unparalleled range of options for creatives and production professionals to elevate their video projects. The website's ease of use, the organization's quick, efficient, and kind customer service, and an elite quality of product puts Filmpac in a category all its own. It is my go-to for all things stock. " - Carey Knight, Executive Producer | Circus Maximus

For Agencies:

The spotlight is on simplicity and flexibility. With a tailored website checkout process for broadcast and high-sensitive uses such as political and medical advertisements, agencies can now ensure their content remains compliant without the bureaucratic headaches. Additionally, the service now offers footage and music research with flexible Net 60 billing to further ease financial planning and budgeting.

For Enterprise:

Understanding that every enterprise has unique requirements, Filmpac offers custom license agreements, bolstered enterprise membership plans, and increased indemnification. Additionally, Filmpac provides a dedicated Account Manager to ensure every project sails smoothly. This specialized assistance guarantees that enterprises not only get the best content but also have expert guidance every step of the way.

Custom Production Solutions:

Filmpac's dedication to quality content is evident. For those looking to tell a unique story, their team is equipped to create exclusive footage and music. Handcrafted to magnify and elevate any narrative, their production solutions are unmatched in their ability to resonate and captivate.

[Connect directly with an enterprise team member by visiting Filmpac Enterprise]

These innovations come on the heels of a thriving year for Filmpac. After introducing a revamped pricing and packaging structure earlier in 2023, the brand has witnessed exponential growth, further cementing its reputation in the industry.

"Our primary aim has always been to champion the cause of creatives," says Jordan Young, CEO | Filmpac. "This new product update embodies our mission to 'Help Creatives Win'. By simplifying licensing, we're removing barriers and making it easier for agencies and corporations to produce exceptional content."

About Filmpac:

Filmpac is the world's leading stock membership site with cinema quality footage and premium music designed to meet the emerging needs of today's creative professionals.

Filmpac helps creators win with access to affordable, premium quality content created by its professional in-house production teams and elite contributors from across the globe. Filmpac's unmatched curation, story-based library, and flexible licensing model makes it an ideal fit from entry-level content creators and video freelancers to global brands and agencies.

Media Contact

Chris Small, Filmpac, 1 833-345-6722, [email protected], filmpac.com

SOURCE Filmpac