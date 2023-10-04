"Filmstock: The Analog Photography Meetup" to Bring Film Photography Enthusiasts Together in Atlanta on Oct. 6-7, 2023

KEH's free, two-day event to provide opportunity for Atlanta film photographers to connect, share their passion and explore the world of analog photography.

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KEH, the largest and most trusted purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear in North America, in partnership with The Darkroom Lab, a provider of high-quality film processing, scanning, and printing services, is excited to announce "Filmstock: The analog photography meetup," a two-day free event for film photographers and analog photography enthusiasts. The event, which requires online pre-registration to attend, will take place on Oct. 6-7, 2023 at various locations in Atlanta:

Fri., Oct. 6 , 7-9 p.m. - Beers And Cameras Meetup - Monday Night Brewing, 670 Trabert Ave. NW

, - Beers And Cameras Meetup - Monday Night Brewing, 670 Trabert Ave. NW Sat. Oct. 7 , 3-6 p.m. – Photo Walk - Atlanta Beltline at Ponce City Market, Eastside Trail

, – Photo Walk - Atlanta Beltline at Ponce City Market, Eastside Trail Sat., Oct. 7 , 6-9 p.m. - Beers And Cameras Meetup - Brewdog Atlanta Outpost, 112 Krog St. NE

Filmstock is set to gather film photography enthusiasts from across the country, providing them with an exceptional opportunity to connect, share their passion, and explore the world of analog photography. With a rich lineup of activities, the event promises two days filled with camaraderie, creativity, and learning.

The event will kick off on Fri., Oct. 6, 2023, from 7-9 p.m. with a special Beers And Cameras meetup hosted at Monday Night Brewing. Attendees will have the chance to mingle, exchange ideas, and network with fellow film enthusiasts in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Sat., Oct. 7, 2023, will be a day of exploration and photography from 3-6 p.m. Participants will embark on a photo walk led by KEH, The Darkroom Lab, and special guests through Atlanta's Beltline in midtown, capturing the essence of the city's vibrant culture and unique urban landscape. This photo walk is not only an opportunity to create stunning images but also a chance to connect with like-minded creatives, share techniques, and immerse oneself in the art of film photography.

As the sun sets Saturday evening at the end of the photo walk, the festivities will continue with another exciting Beers And Cameras meetup from 6-9 p.m. This time, attendees will gather at BrewDog in midtown for an evening of fun, laughter, and shared experiences, capping off the event in style.

"We are thrilled to co-host 'Filmstock: The analog photography meetup' with our friends at The Darkroom Lab," said Noah Treshnell, CEO at KEH. "This event is a celebration of the enduring allure of film photography. It's a chance for photographers to come together, learn from each other, and capture the beauty of Atlanta through the lens of analog cameras."

All events are free to attend, but interested participants are required to register in advance. Detailed event information, schedules, and registration details can be found on the official event page: https://www.keh.com/shop/filmstock-event.

"Filmstock: The analog photography meetup" is expected to draw film enthusiasts from various backgrounds, skill levels, and regions, fostering an environment of creative exchange and inspiration. KEH and The Darkroom Lab are excited to provide a platform for film photographers to come together, share their passion, and create lasting memories.

About‥KEH‥

Established in 1979, KEH is the largest and most trusted purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear in North America. KEH's commitment to product excellence and customer satisfaction is backed by its 40-year history, its rigorous inspection and certification process, a full product warranty, unmatched industry expertise and an exceptional customer experience. KEH is a pioneer and leader of the circular economy, aiming to minimize waste by keeping products in use for as long as possible and allowing more people access to better equipment at far better value. As the original reseller of pre-owned camera gear, KEH is trusted by countless professionals, collectors, content creators and hobbyists and actively engages the creative community online, in-store and at in-person events. KEH is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga and operates across North America. For more information, visit https://www.keh.com.‥

About The Darkroom Lab

The Darkroom Lab is a renowned name in the film photography community, offering high-quality film processing, scanning, and printing services. With a commitment to preserving the art of film photography, The Darkroom Lab has been supporting photographers in their creative endeavors since 1976. Their expertise and passion for analog photography make them an ideal partner for Filmstock. For more information, visit https://thedarkroom.com/.

