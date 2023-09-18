FilmTrack CEO Jason Kassin Receives the Prestigious OTT.X Hero Award

Jason Kassin, CEO and co-founder of FilmTrack, has been honored with the distinguished OTT.X Hero Award.This accolade recognizes outstanding individuals in the entertainment industry who have made significant contributions both professionally and in their communities. In addition to his leadership at FilmTrack, Kassin has been an instrumental figure in the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. Along with his wife, Sasha, as Board Members for the Greater Los Angeles Chapter, they have raised over $200,000 towards finding a cure for Crohn's disease.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jason Kassin, CEO and co-founder of FilmTrack, has been honored with the distinguished OTT.X Hero Award. The award was presented to Kassin during the cocktail reception at the OTT.X Summit on August 30. This accolade recognizes outstanding individuals in the entertainment industry who have made significant contributions both professionally and in their communities.

As the chief executive of FilmTrack, Kassin revolutionized the global IP community with his innovative rights and content management solutions. Under his guidance, FilmTrack emerged as the leading authority in international film distribution contracts.

"I'm truly humbled to be recognized by the OTT.X community, and this award goes out to everyone who has been part of the FilmTrack journey. It's an affirmation of our collective commitment to innovation and positive impact," said Kassin.

Michael McGuire, COO of FilmTrack, said of the nomination, "Jason's tireless dedication to the entertainment industry, his innovative leadership in FilmTrack, and his extraordinary commitment to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation makes him a true hero. His contributions inspire us all."

In addition to his leadership at FilmTrack, Kassin has been an instrumental figure in the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. Along with his wife, Sasha, as Board Members for the Greater Los Angeles Chapter, they have raised over $200,000 towards finding a cure for Crohn's disease.

Interested parties can learn more about FilmTrack at filmtrack.com, or by meeting with the executives at IBC 2023 or TIFF 2023.

About FilmTrack

FilmTrack is a leading authority in rights and content management solutions in the international film distribution sector. Born out of a need to create a better way of managing international film distribution contracts, it quickly emerged as the leading figure in this niche. Under the innovative leadership of Jason Kassin, FilmTrack provides a holistic ecosystem for everything from content creation to rights management and monetization. FilmTrack continues to shape the industry, driving it to new heights and positioning itself as a pivotal player in the global IP community.

About OTT.X

OTT.X is the not-for-profit trade association that has been supporting the home entertainment industry for over 30 years. Our members form a global community of organizations throughout the OTT streaming industry and include content, service and technology providers, channels, platforms and retailers. Through our live and on-line industry marketplaces, cross-industry business initiatives, leadership development seminars, industry conferences and community gatherings we facilitate a vibrant ecosystem of organizations continually advancing the consumer experience and business of delivering audio-visual entertainment through OTT technologies.

For more information, please contact Mason Frenzel, mason.frenzel@filmtrack.com

Media Contact

Mason Frenzel, FilmTrack, 1 8779929466, [email protected], www.filmtrack.com

SOURCE FilmTrack