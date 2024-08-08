Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions Continues To Innovate, Expand Partnerships and Hone Customer Experience at Mid-Year Mark

As demand for both economically and environmentally friendly solutions rise, the kitchen sustainability franchise continues to strengthen its network and reports strong performance.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Demand for sustainability is an ongoing pressure from consumers, and Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions, the active fryer management franchise with 123 owners across 356 territories, helps its clients meet this demand through its oil micro-filtration, removal, recycling and replacement of cooking oil. Rounding out Q2, the entire Filta system continues to see the benefits of its work and the larger response to it.

"We've been able to grow our business through word-of-mouth referrals, and that's one of the things that has been helping to push growth from the bottom-up," said Rob Totten, vice president of franchise development. "From a national accounts perspective, we've both signed new partnership agreements and enhanced and expanded agreements with existing clients."

So far this year, Filta secured a national partnership with Legends Hospitality, who manages some of the nation's premier sporting venues. The brand also renewed and enhanced its agreement with Aramark, one of the world's largest foodservice, facilities and uniform providers while continuing to grow its business with healthy food supermarket chain Whole Foods.

Earlier this year, Filta also issued a new Franchise Disclosure Document that offers six total services, including the new FiltaClean, a thorough — but still eco-friendly — commercial kitchen deep cleaning service. The expansion of services only further strengthens the brand's appeal with clients and empowers owners to build even stronger long-term relationships.

"This is a very sticky business. For that reason, when we service a customer, not only do we not lose them but we service them every week — generally twice a week," Totten said. "Through those relationships, we get connected to other people we can help, and that leads to strong organic growth."

While sustainability has been a visible issue for many years, interest in it continues to grow. According to The Business Standard, 84% of customers can be alienated from a brand or company on the basis of poor environmental practices, and 78% of consumers "feel that sustainability is important." Filta plans to continue backfilling markets where additional need exists in the coming months. These consumer trends only further bolster the need for and strength of the model.

"We continue to be a leader in the environmental space both through our impact and the way we quantify and qualify that impact for our customers," Totten said. "We provide environmental impact reports outlining the pounds of oil collected and converted into biodiesel, and having that measurable reporting data is beneficial not only for their own environmental impact goals but also for environmental social governance."

To support the ongoing success of Filta owners, the brand has enhanced its franchise agreement with a new percentage-based royalty structure, something that Totten says is quite competitive compared to other B2B service franchise brands. And for new owners looking to enter the industry, Filta is offering additional in-house financing support.

"Due to the combination of both ongoing demand in the market, the recent improvements we've been able to make to the brand and business model, and the current state of our pipeline, I foresee the second half of 2024 being very strong for us, both in terms of franchise development and existing franchisees' success," Totten said.

About Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions

Since its inception in 1996, Filta has positioned itself as the pioneering leader of active fryer management and environmental kitchen sustainability across the food and hospitality industries. Brought to North America in 2002 as a franchise concept, Filta is part of United Kingdom-based Franchise Brands (AIM: FRAN). The cornerstone of the company's offering is FiltaFry, the complete fryer management service incorporating on-site micro-filtration as well as the removal, recycling, and replacement of cooking oil. Furthermore, the brand provides humidity control in cold storage devices through FiltaCool and prevents drain blockage through its grease-free drain foam brand FiltaDrain. Visit http://www.gofilta.com for more information and http://www.gofilta.com/franchise for franchise development opportunities.

Media Contact

Chad Cohen, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Mainland