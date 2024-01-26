Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions Ranks #266 Among the Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

The pioneering leader of active fryer management and environmental sustainability franchises serving commercial kitchens ranks #266, up 51 spots from 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 2024 Franchise 500® ranks Filta as #266 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. The 2024 ranking moves the brand up 51 spots since its 2023 rank of #317.

For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

Filta makes commercial kitchens faster, greener, safer and cleaner by micro-filtering cooking oil, providing bin-free waste oil collection, deep cleaning fryers, and recycling waste oil for biodiesel fuel. Nationwide, the Filta network serves customers ranging from single and chain restaurants to commercial kitchens inside hospitals, hotels, groceries, universities, casinos, business facilities, stadiums (MLB, NBA, NCAA, NFL, NHL, etc.), and more.

"We are extraordinarily proud of our 2024 ranking, moving up 50 plus slots in just a year's time," said Filta CEO Tom Dunn. "We are grateful for this recognition from Entrepreneur but are not at all surprised because each and every one of our local franchise owners puts in the hard work daily, as does the great staff at our Orlando support center." We are excited about showcasing our capabilities in commercial kitchens across the nation this year, aiming to surpass our achievements and attain an even more impressive rank by 2025.

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Filta's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Filta in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or pick up a copy of the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.

About Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions

Since its inception in 1996, Filta has positioned itself as the pioneering leader of active fryer management and environmental kitchen sustainability across the food and hospitality industries. Filta has recycled nearly 1 billion pounds of used cooking oil into biodiesel, significantly reducing the impact of waste fryer oil on the environment. For every gallon of biodiesel put into use, Filta prevents 16 pounds of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.

Brought to North America in 2002 as a franchise concept, Filta is part of United Kingdom-based Franchise Brands (AIM: FRAN). The cornerstone of the company's offering is FiltaFry, the complete fryer management service incorporating on-site micro-filtration as well as the removal, recycling, and replacement of cooking oil. Furthermore, the brand provides humidity control in cold storage devices through FiltaCool, prevents drain blockage through its grease-free drain foam brand FiltaDrain, and uses steam to sanitize kitchens with FiltaClean. Visit http://www.gofilta.com for more information and http://www.filtafranchise.com for franchise development opportunities.

