Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions Reports Strong Midyear Growth in 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions is marking the halfway point of 2025 with major gains across its franchise network. Total network revenue is up 12 percent compared to the same time last year — a testament to both strong demand for its core services and continued momentum in new offerings like FiltaGold fresh oil sales and FiltaClean deep cleaning services.

"FiltaFry, our premier oil management service, remains a solid anchor and continues to perform well, but it's our focused efforts to grow these complementary services that have truly fueled this impressive year-over-year increase," said John Michals, chief operating officer of Filta.

That growth is showing up in customer counts, too. In the first six months of the year, Filta serviced more than 550 additional customers compared to the first half of 2024, bringing its total to nearly 9,000 across the network. That kind of reach speaks to both the brand's consistency in the field and the increasing demand for reliable commercial kitchen support.

On the environmental front, Filta continues to expand its impact. The brand recycled more than 26 million pounds of cooking oil through the first half of the year, already surpassing its mid-year total from 2024. Altogether, factoring in both filtration and recycling, Filta has handled nearly 40 million pounds of oil, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and responsible kitchen operations.

Franchise growth is keeping pace with customer demand. Ten new franchise owners launched revenue-generating operations in early 2025 after completing their ramp-up in 2024. "Prospects recognize that Filta is a business with significant upside — especially in an economy poised for dramatic shifts driven by AI. We're seeing more high-quality candidates, displaced by market forces, seeking a brighter, more controllable future built around essential services that remain largely resistant to widespread AI disruption," Michals said.

Existing franchisees are also helping power this momentum. Many have expanded into new territories, fueled by the launch of FiltaMax, a program designed to help operators grow their businesses and raise service standards across the board.

Behind the scenes, Filta's focus on continuous improvement is paying off. The brand hasn't announced any major new services or technologies this year, but said its team is constantly refining operations to deliver safer, more efficient, and more valuable service for customers. That philosophy has helped Filta maintain an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 9.29 out of 10.

"Our customer experience team does an outstanding job leveraging our CRM automations to actively engage with customers through email and phone surveys to gauge how we're performing in the field," Michals said. "This direct feedback helps us identify areas for improvement and maintain the highest service standards across the network."

Sustainability efforts are also evolving. The brand continues to support its FiltaBio partners in converting reclaimed oil into biodiesel and is currently exploring new uses for collected oil through potential third-party collaborations.

Looking ahead, Filta is setting ambitious goals for the second half of the year and beyond. The company plans to keep investing in its service lines, supporting franchisee success, and delivering consistent value for commercial kitchen customers across the country.

About Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions

Since its inception in 1996, Filta has positioned itself as the pioneering leader of active fryer management and environmental kitchen sustainability across the food and hospitality industries. Brought to North America in 2002 as a franchise concept, Filta is part of United Kingdom-based Franchise Brands (AIM: FRAN). The cornerstone of the company's offering is FiltaFry, the complete fryer management service, incorporating on-site micro-filtration as well as the removal, recycling, and replacement of cooking oil. Furthermore, the brand provides humidity control in cold storage devices through FiltaCool, prevents drain blockage through its grease-free drain foam brand FiltaDrain, and deep cleans entire commercial kitchens through FiltaClean. Visit http://www.gofilta.com for more information and http://www.filtafranchise.com for franchise development opportunities.

