Filta Franchise Owner Ken Melick Grows His Midwest Business to $10 Million in Less Than a Decade Through Strategic Acquisition

"When I started my Filta franchise in Columbus back in 2014, I knew I was entering a promising industry, but I couldn't have imagined the scale of success we would achieve," said Ken Melick. "Over the years, we expanded our footprint, acquired existing Filta franchises, and witnessed phenomenal growth. Today, we're proud to report annual revenues exceeding $10 million. Entrepreneurship through acquisition is a powerful driver, and I'm incredibly proud of my outstanding team, whose dedication and hard work made this possible."

Melick's team of 55 technicians, operations and other personnel provides fryer oil management to some of the more recognizable names in the Midwest including more than 10 kitchens alone at the famous horse track Churchill Downs. Other large entertainment venues he services include arenas where Indiana Pacers play as well as the Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds stadiums, the Derby City Gaming & Hotel and Kentucky Kingdom, both in Louisville, and Holiday World in Santa Claus, Ind. The team services the Kettering Network hospitals in Dayton, Ohio and multiple universities in the Midwest including University of Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky University, University of Louisville, Purdue University, and some kitchens at The Ohio State University.

"Working with Ken has been an incredible journey, said Ryan Hopper, CEO of Melick's franchise. "Our commitment to excellence, strategic vision, and passion for the Filta brand have been instrumental in our team's success. We have fostered a fantastic and very positive 'pro people' culture within our franchise, promoting teamwork, innovation, and a shared commitment to our clients and the Filta mission. Together, we've achieved remarkable growth that we plan to continue year over year.

"Ken's story is an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs who are looking to build their businesses through a combination of vision, determination, and the support of a reputable franchise system like Filta," said Filta VP of Franchise Development Rob Totten.

Filta makes commercial kitchens faster, cleaner, safer and greener by micro-filtering existing cooking oil, providing bin-free waste oil collection, deep cleaning fryers, and recycling waste oil. Customers range from single and chain restaurants to commercial kitchens inside hospitals, hotels, groceries, universities, casinos, business facilities, stadiums (NFL, NCAA, MLB, NHL), and more. Filta has recycled nearly 1 billion pounds of used cooking oil into biodiesel, significantly reducing the impact of waste fryer oil on the environment. For every gallon of biodiesel put into use, Filta prevents 16 pounds of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere. For more information about Filta and its franchise opportunities, please visit http://www.filtafranchise.com.

Since its inception in 1996, Filta has positioned itself as the pioneering leader of active fryer management and environmental kitchen sustainability across the food and hospitality industries. Brought to North America in 2002 as a franchise concept, Filta is part of United Kingdom-based Franchise Brands (AIM: FRAN). The cornerstone of the company's offering is FiltaFry, the complete fryer management service incorporating on-site micro-filtration as well as the removal, recycling, and replacement of cooking oil. Furthermore, the brand provides humidity control in cold storage devices through FiltaCool, prevents drain blockage through its grease-free drain foam brand FiltaDrain, and uses steam to sanitize kitchens with FiltaClean. Visit http://www.gofilta.com for more information and https://filtafranchise.com for franchise development opportunities.

