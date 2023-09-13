Filta Franchise Owner Steve Bral Transforms Detroit Metro Business, Achieves Astounding Growth

"Steve Bral's journey with Filta exemplifies the power of entrepreneurship through acquisition. This story is evidence of the strength of our franchise system and the incredible potential for success that it offers," said Rob Totten. Tweet this

"When we opened our family owned and operated business, we faced numerous challenges, and the pandemic added another layer of complexity. However, we continued to see potential and, with the support of the Filta franchise system and our dedicated employees, we embarked on a transformational journey," Bral said. "Today, I'm proud to say that we've achieved a run rate of $2 million per year, and our growth forecasts are even more exciting. We're on track to hit $4 million per year by 2025, doubling in size in just the next two years. Without the hand of God and our exceptional team, this success would not have been possible."

Bral's story serves as an inspiration to entrepreneurs looking to make their mark through business acquisition. It underscores the potential for growth and success when the right combination of vision, dedication, and the support of a reputable franchise system comes together.

Bral's remarkable success story highlights the opportunities available to individuals who seek to transform businesses through strategic acquisition, even in the face of challenging circumstances. For more information about Filta and its franchise opportunities, please visit http://www.filtafranchise.com.

Filta makes commercial kitchens faster, cleaner, safer and greener by micro-filtering existing cooking oil, providing bin-free waste oil collection, deep cleaning fryers, and recycling waste oil. Customers range from single and chain restaurants to commercial kitchens inside hospitals, hotels, groceries, universities, casinos, business facilities, stadiums (NFL, NCAA, MLB, NHL), and more. Filta has recycled nearly 1 billion pounds of used cooking oil into biodiesel, significantly reducing the impact of waste fryer oil on the environment. For every gallon of biodiesel put into use, Filta prevents 16 pounds of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.

Since its inception in 1996, Filta has positioned itself as the pioneering leader of active fryer management and environmental kitchen sustainability across the food and hospitality industries. Brought to North America in 2002 as a franchise concept, Filta is part of United Kingdom-based Franchise Brands (AIM: FRAN). The cornerstone of the company's offering is FiltaFry, the complete fryer management service incorporating on-site micro-filtration as well as the removal, recycling, and replacement of cooking oil. Furthermore, the brand provides humidity control in cold storage devices through FiltaCool, prevents drain blockage through its grease-free drain foam brand FiltaDrain, and uses steam to sanitize kitchens with FiltaClean. Visit http://www.gofilta.com for more information and http://www.filtafranchise for franchise development opportunities.

