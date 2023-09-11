Filter Forge Promo Offer this Fall: Free Upgrades to Filter Forge 13 when Buying Version 12

Filter Forge O2 released an update to the beta version of its flagship software, Filter Forge – powerful graphics software with photo effects, seamless textures, and an editor to create custom ones – and started to offer free upgrades to the upcoming Filter Forge 13 with any purchase of the current version 12.

TALLINN, Estonia, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An opportunity to get a free upgrade to Filter Forge 13 is now available for everyone who buys a license for the latest release version 12 will be available till the final commercial release of Filter Forge 13, planned for the end of 2023. The offer is available on the Filter Forge website at https://www.filterforge.com/buy/

Upgrades from the previous Filter Forge version to Filter Forge 12 are available at a discount, and also come with a a free upgrade to the upcoming version 13.

Filter Forge 13 is under active development and is currently in beta testing. The beta is a free fully-functional 30-day trial version that doesn't require registration. The final version will offer several new features, new ready-to-use filters and support for the latest host applications. For more details and beta download links please visit the Filter Forge 13 beta page.

Filter Forge is a powerful plugin for Adobe Photoshop, Affinity Photo and compatible graphic editors, as well as a standalone application for Windows and macOS that allows digital artists to build their own filters in a visual editor or download thousands of user-submitted filters from the online library. There are three key features that make Filter Forge stand out among similar tools:

Over 6600 ready-to-use photo effects that make Filter Forge instantly useful for any graphic artist. Effects that require hours to produce in other graphics software can be applied in a few clicks: watercolor painting effects, scratches and stains, Polaroid film, animated filters for generative animation, and many more.

Over 7200 real-world and fantasy textures: wood, stone, metal, and even alien flesh. All textures are adjustable and resolution independent, most of them support seamless tiling, real-world HDRI lighting, and can automatically generate PBR render maps to be used in game engines.

A visual node-based filter editor (no coding knowledge required) that allows artists to create their own unique textures and effects.

For more information, visit the Filter Forge website at https://www.filterforge.com.

Media Contact

Vladimir Golovin, Filter Forge O2, 1 800-385-4713, [email protected], https://www.filterforge.com/

SOURCE Filter Forge OÜ