FilterClean Launches Bold Initiative to Save 2 Billion Gallons of Water in Arizona

"At FilterClean, we are deeply committed to protecting our precious water resources," says Page Gray, Owner of FilterClean. "By launching this initiative, we hope to not only raise awareness about the importance of water conservation but also demonstrate tangible solutions that can make a significant difference."

"As a pool service provider, we recognize the importance of water conservation in our industry," says Brian Lewis, Crystal Blue Pool Service. "Partnering with FilterClean has allowed us to offer our customers a more sustainable solution while also improving the quality of our services."

In a significant achievement for the already Green-certified company through Local First Arizona, FilterClean has recently received the Tempe W.E.T. certification, becoming the first business to receive the city's new Water Efficiency Tempe certification. These accomplishments underscore FilterClean's dedication to promoting water efficiency and sustainability in the local community.

FilterClean's mission to save 2 billion gallons of potable water aligns with its innovative technology and strategic initiatives. By implementing awareness campaigns, lobbying efforts, and educational programs, FilterClean aims to engage individuals, businesses, and local governments in collaborative efforts toward water conservation.

"Our goal is not only to save water but also to inspire a broader movement towards sustainability," says Gray. "We believe that by working together, we can make a meaningful impact on our environment and create a more sustainable future for generations to come."

It's estimated that the average homeowner wastes about 2,500 gallons of water when cleaning their pool cartridge filters. With 460,000 pools in the Phoenix metro area, approximately 166,000 of these filters end up in our landfills each year, taking 450 years to break down. By cleaning filters on a regular schedule, we can preserve landfills, save water, and help homeowners save precious time and money.

Individuals and businesses interested in joining FilterClean's efforts to save water and contribute to a more sustainable future can learn more by visiting their website at www.FilterClean.Green or contacting them directly at (480) 966-0474.

