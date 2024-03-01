FilterLabs.AI Unveils Talisman--AI-Powered Insights using Hyper-Local Data and Natural Language Processing

"Talisman is the culmination of two years of research, development, and partnership with journalists, media analysis, and stratcom professionals," FilterLabs CEO and founder Jonathan Teubner notes. Post this

Crafted to identify shifts in narratives and behavior, predict future changes, and measure the impact of campaigns, Talisman represents a leap forward in data intelligence. This dynamic tool harnesses the strength of artificial intelligence and natural language processing to help organizations navigate the intricacies of the modern digital landscape.

With Talisman, users can get beyond the social media echo chamber, discover geolocated discursive data from a variety of platforms and local forums in hard-to-reach regions, and analyze it alongside behavioral data to see what people are truly thinking about, saying, and doing on a local level.

Key Features:

Natural Language Processing and Large Language Models: Talisman leverages a combination of natural language processing (NLP) and large language models (LLMs) to more accurately track local attitudes and changes in discourse across a broad range of topics.

Hyper-Local Data Insights: Talisman taps into hyper-local data, providing organizations with a granular understanding of their target markets, customer behaviors, and emerging trends.

AI-Enhanced Analysis: Powered by advanced AI algorithms, Talisman goes beyond traditional analytics, offering enhanced insights that sharpen decision-making processes.

Message Optimization: By observing both discursive and behavioral data in hyper-localized regions, Talisman users can refine and optimize communication strategies based on real-time data and AI-driven recommendations.

User-Friendly Interface: Talisman is designed for seamless integration into existing workflows, ensuring a user-friendly experience for businesses of all sizes.

From Our Founders

"Talisman is the culmination of two years of research, development, and partnership with journalists, media analysis, and stratcom professionals," FilterLabs CEO and founder Jonathan Teubner notes. "We are excited to be launching this product that enables you to have a better understanding of what Russian audiences care about and are doing on the local level, and to expand this capability globally in the coming weeks and months."

David Smith, CTO and co-founder of Filter Labs said "With Talisman we open the door to a new class of AI-powered tools. Talisman empowers our users to find out what matters most, track the changing media landscape, and understand how social, economic and political pressures affect the lives of everyday people."

Talisman is now available for both organizations and individuals seeking to harness the power of hyper-local AI insights. To learn more, visit https://filterlabs.ai/

About FilterLabs.AI:

FilterLabs.AI was founded to help organizations connect with audiences, markets, and communities where they live and work. From the beginning, the company's founders sensed that organizations don't need another analysis of social media chatter. Instead, FilterLabs sought to target alternative data sources so users could know exactly what matters not just in their own cities, but in individual communities and regions around the world.

FilterLabs.AI scours the world's online communications to make sense of local communities' needs, issues, and understandings of the world. By fusing Natural Language Processing (NLP) models tailored to individual communities and local economic and social indicators, we provide actionable intelligence to help organizations achieve their objectives.

