Filtrete™ Brand Earns Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification for Expanded Range of Air Filters, including new Refillable Platform

"The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® certification provides consumers with confidence that Filtrete™ Air Filters can help address their need for cleaner, healthier air," said Cindy Timmerman, vice president of Consumer Safety and Wellbeing at 3M. Post this

HVAC air filters play a crucial role in improving indoor air quality by trapping airborne particles such as dust, pet dander, dust mite allergen and pollen. These particles can circulate throughout the home if not effectively captured by the HVAC system's filter. Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly® air filters meet strict scientific standards and are proven to trap airborne allergens, making them an excellent choice for those concerned about minimizing allergens in their home.

The latest Filtrete™ Air Filters to earn the certification include the Filtrete™ MPR 1000, MPR 1085 (MERV 11) and MPR 1550 (MERV 12) Air Filters. These filters are proven to effectively reduce airborne allergens such as pollen, dust mite allergen, pet dander, and microparticles.

The new Filtrete™ Refillable MPR 1000 (MERV 11) and MPR 1550 (MERV 12) Air Filters also earned certification. The refillable and collapsible design allows consumers to replace the filter media while keeping the frame, offering a waste and space saving solution, with the same air filtration performance.

The expanded range of Filtrete™ Air Filters and Refillable Filtrete™ Air Filters earned the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® certification by demonstrating through independent scientific testing that they:

Effectively reduce the total allergen burden by removing allergens from the air passing through the filter (at least 85% of cat allergen, 92.5% of dust mite allergen, 95% of pollen allergen and 40% of microparticles).

Maintain performance without significant airflow reduction, even as the filter accumulates particulate allergens, thereby also avoiding increased energy consumption.

Feature strong internal edge seals that prevent air and particles from bypassing the filter.

"Indoor air pollution and allergens such as pollen, animal dander, mold, and dust mites affect the health of the more than 100 million people in the U.S. with asthma and/or allergies," said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. "Asthma & Allergy Friendly® certified Filtrete™ Air Filters help support healthier indoor air and reduce exposure to common asthma and allergy triggers. This means more resources are now available for improving indoor air quality."

"The decision of 3M to expand the Filtrete™ Air Filter range reflects growing consumer demand and increased awareness of the importance of improved indoor air quality," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd. "The new refillable air filters meet our strict Asthma & Allergy Friendly®Certification standards, offering a Certified solution that helps reduce allergens and create a healthier indoor environment."

In October 2024, 3M was presented with the Excellence in Air Quality Solutions award by the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program. This prestigious recognition celebrates 3M in their ongoing commitment to improving indoor air quality and its efforts to develop products that help contribute to healthier living environments for individuals with asthma and allergies.

"With over three decades of air filtration innovation leadership, Filtrete™ Brand is committed to delivering indoor air quality solutions that help people remove more allergens, dust and other unwanted particles from their home's air," said Cindy Timmerman, vice president of Consumer Safety and Wellbeing at 3M. "The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® certification provides consumers with confidence that Filtrete™ Air Filters can help address their need for cleaner, healthier air."

About the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program tests and certifies products against strict standards to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. Products passing these tests earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Mark. The Certification Program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a healthier home.

Certified products include air cleaners, air filters, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, cleaning products, and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

About Filtrete™ Brand

For over 30 years, Filtrete™ Air Filters have delivered cleaner air to millions of homes, becoming a leader in residential air filtration. Developed by 3M engineers, these electrostatically charged filters act like tiny magnets, capturing microscopic particles while maintaining reliable airflow. Our team continues to innovate for better indoor air quality.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news-center.

Media Contact

Sarajane Sparks, Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program, 1 540-538-3286, [email protected], https://www.asthmaandallergyfriendly.com/USA/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program