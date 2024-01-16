Fimbel Ads, World's Oldest Family-Owned Garage Door Manufacturer, Celebrates 100th Year In 2024

Fimbel Architectural Door Specialties (Fimbel ADS) will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024.

WHITEHOUSE, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The company is the world's oldest manufacturer of sectional garage doors owned and operated continuously by the founding family. The company's origins date back to 1924, when master carpenter Edward Fimbel Sr. signed the first franchise with the Overhead Door Corporation to manufacture, distribute, and install wood sectional garage doors from its original Hillside, NJ location.

In 2004, Ed Fimbel III recognized that the market was shifting to doors with a carriage style look. At that time, the company transitioned from producing stamped steel doors and Ed launched Fimbel ADS to focus on utilizing composite materials run on computerized equipment to provide the look of real wood without the maintenance.

Today, under the direction of President Erin Fimbel, the now fourth-generation family business continues to set the standard for design, manufacturing, and quality as a recognized industry leader. Operating under the guiding principle, "More in a garage door," Fimbel ADS' advanced materials, patented manufacturing techniques, and advanced quality systems, combined with high attention to detail and a customer service experience that is unsurpassed.

In acknowledging the significance of the company's milestone achievement, Ms. Fimbel states, "We recognize that service and success begin with each one of our team members, and we work closely with our trusted partners who share our values of safety, quality, and customer satisfaction."

The combination of advanced materials, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and architect-inspired designs ensures that Fimbel ADS doors are the most advanced, historically correct doors available. Among the various styles of residential garage doors currently available are traditional, carriage style, modern, and custom designs. With superior manufacturing capabilities that utilize computer-controlled machinery, Fimbel ADS can offer "customization without the cost."

Numerous U.S patents have been awarded to Fimbel ADS for its unique processes and their resulting performance characteristics. All product lines are engineered for outstanding reliability and longevity. Of particular note are the inlaid door panel overlays which prevent water from seeping behind an overlay and loosening the panels overtime. By eliminating gaps between the face and overlay, this feature also produces an aesthetically superior appearance.

Working in close partnership with its network of authorized dealers and industry partners, Fimbel ADS provides residential and commercial garage door solutions for everything from new construction to period-authentic historic preservations. Every door is produced to strict manufacturing specifications, driven by a culture of continuous improvement combined with sustainable and environmentally responsible best practices.

In fulfilling its goal as an environmentally responsible corporate citizen, the Fimbel ADS NJ facility operates on solar power, and passes along unused power to the electrical grid. The company follows a strict recycling program to reduce single-use plastics and conserve/utilize compostable products and paper. Fimbel also partners with One Tree Planted; a non-profit organization focused on global restoration.

Ms. Fimbel adds, "We are excited with possibilities that exist for Fimbel ADS as we move forward into our second century. New materials, emerging technologies, and a renewed commitment to excellence offers unlimited opportunities for us to create the future generations of high performance, industry-leading doors."

A variety of events celebrating the Fimbel ADS centennial will be taking place throughout 2024.

About Fimbel ADS

Renamed Fimbel Architectural Door Specialties (Fimbel ADS) in 2004 by the Fimbel family, the company manufactures premium quality garage doors for residential and commercial use. Its headquarters are in Whitehouse, NJ. With origins dating back to 1924, Fimbel ADS is the world's oldest manufacturer of sectional garage doors owned and operated continuously by the founding family. It operates manufacturing facilities in both Whitehouse, NJ and McAdoo, PA, and serves customers through its network of Fimbel Factory Authorized Dealers. Fimbel ADS has been awarded a number of U.S patents for its unique manufacturing capabilities and their resulting product performance characteristics. The company is notable for its architecturally correct door designs and sustainable manufacturing processes.

For additional press information, please contact:

Ilena Della Ventura

Delia Associates

T. 908-534-9044

E. [email protected]

SOURCE Fimbel ADS