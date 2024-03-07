Fimbel Garage Doors Celebrates 100 Years in the Industry in 2024

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, we strive to not just meet but exceed expectations, ensuring Fimbel Garage Doors remains synonymous with trust, quality, and unparalleled service for generations to come. Post this

With showrooms now in Merrimack and Brentwood, Fimbel Garage Doors continues to uphold the rich Fimbel family legacy, offering expertise and customer service to meet the community's commercial and residential garage door needs. There will be a grand opening event of the newly remodeled Merrimack showroom as part of the 100th anniversary celebration planned this summer.

"As we continue our family's enduring legacy, Fimbel Garage Doors proudly carries forward the values instilled by previous generations," said Jon Fimbel, General Manager of Fimbel Garage Doors in Merrimack, NH. "With an unwavering commitment to excellence, we strive to not just meet but exceed expectations, ensuring Fimbel Garage Doors remains synonymous with trust, quality, and unparalleled service for generations to come."

About Fimbel Garage Doors

Fimbel Garage Doors has provided high quality products and reliable services for commercial and residential installations. Fimbel streamlines the garage door selection process by offering a curated collection from leading wood and steel manufacturers. With showrooms in Merrimack and Brentwood featuring twenty full-size doors, the award-winning team of knowledgeable Fimbel professionals provide expert consultation and hands-on support to create your dream installation. They are committed to customer satisfaction and provide on-site maintenance and repairs by skilled technicians. With quick response times and 24-hour on-call service for emergencies, Fimbel Garage Doors delivers seamless garage door solutions designed to stand the test of time.

