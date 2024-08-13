Fimbel Garage Doors earns Door Dealer Accreditation from the Institute of Door Dealer Education and Accreditation

"As a member of the International Door Association since 1999, Fimbel Garage Doors is proud to demonstrate our continued commitment to excellence in our industry with this accreditation," said Jon Fimbel, General Manager at Fimbel Garage Doors in Merrimack, NH. Post this

The final steps of the business accreditation process took place in April 2024 at the annual IDA Expo in Las Vegas, NV, where several Fimbel Garage Doors team members also earned individual certifications. Technicians Tucker Martin, Tim Maghakian and Jason Drechsler earned the title of Certified Master Technician after completing four IDEA credential programs focused on Residential Installations, Commercial Sectional Door Systems, Commercial Rolling Door Systems and Rolling Steel Fire Doors. Fimbel Garage Doors had a strong presence at the annual expo, with six individuals earning certifications in their technical specialty, bringing the company's total number of certified technicians to thirteen. At the April gathering, Vice President and Lead Technician Andy Fimbel accepted the Door Technician of the Year Award, a prestigious honor that recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional skill, dedication, and contributions to the garage door industry.

"As a member of the International Door Association since 1999, Fimbel Garage Doors is proud to demonstrate our continued commitment to excellence in our industry with this accreditation," said Jon Fimbel, General Manager at Fimbel Garage Doors in Merrimack, NH. "All of our technicians strive to achieve a high level of knowledge on regulatory and safety standards, and our team is always thinking of new ways to expand our technical expertise. We are all so proud of Tucker, Tim and Jason for their commitment to continued education and exceptional customer service."

For more information about Fimbel Garage Doors, visit fimbel.com.

