Fin-Alert, Inc. Launches Stock-Alert.AI V2, Combining Proven Trading Strategies with AI-Driven Market Sentiment.

Fin-Alert, Inc. today announced the successful launch of Stock-Alert.AI V2, a major upgrade to its retail investor platform that uniquely combines proven technical trading strategies with AI-powered analysis of financial news and social media sentiment to generate actionable buy and sell alerts.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stock-Alert.AI V2 delivers institutional-grade market intelligence—tools traditionally reserved for hedge funds and professional trading firms—now accessible to individual investors. The platform unifies quantitative trading models, advanced market filters, and large language model (LLM)-driven sentiment analysis into a single, easy-to-use solution.

"AI alone cannot replace disciplined trading strategies that have been refined over decades by hedge funds and professional traders," said Bruno Piers, CEO of Fin-Alert, Inc. "Our mission is to combine those proven strategies with modern AI capabilities and make them accessible to retail investors, so they can trade with greater confidence and clarity."

The V2 launch has already shown strong early traction, reflecting growing demand among retail investors for professional-grade tools that bridge traditional technical analysis with real-time market sentiment.

"This release represents a major milestone for our company," Piers added. "We're proud to be leveling the playing field by giving retail investors access to technology that is only now beginning to be adopted broadly at the institutional level."

Stock-Alert.AI is available on iOS and Android.

For more information, visit https://stock-alert.ai

About Fin-Alert, Inc.

Fin-Alert, Inc. is a U.S.-based fintech company specializing in algorithmic trading and market intelligence solutions powered by artificial intelligence. The company develops professional-grade alert and analytics platforms designed to support informed stock investment decisions for retail investors. By combining proven quantitative trading methodologies with AI-driven news and social sentiment analysis, Fin-Alert delivers a powerful, next-generation trading experience.

