Finagraph Joins Forces with CPAmerica to Transform Data Extraction and Transformation

"With Finagraph's innovative tools and resources, our members will be able to significantly enhance the efficiency and accuracy of financial data collection and processing, driving both improved client outcomes and firm performance," said Horvath.

"CPAmerica's commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our vision at Finagraph," noted Justin Pulgrano, CRO of Finagraph. "We look forward to providing their members with Strongbox, a solution that not only streamlines data extraction but also empowers firms to start work on day one of new deals or engagements."

Finagraph joins over 70 CPAmerica Preferred Providers and is committed to saving our members time, increasing revenue, improving client relationships, and enhancing firm scalability.

"We are excited to welcome Finagraph as our newest Preferred Provider," said Grace Horvath, president and CEO of CPAmerica. "With Finagraph's innovative tools and resources, our members will be able to significantly enhance the efficiency and accuracy of financial data collection and processing, driving both improved client outcomes and firm performance."

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 140+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $5.3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

About Finagraph:

Finagraph makes financial intelligence and analysis instantaneous through cutting edge software. Finagraph products help businesses across a variety of financial sectors, including Top 25 accounting firms, the Big Four, and the largest fintech companies in the world. Strongbox is Finagraph's flagship product that has changed the way accounting professionals in audit, M&A, and outsourced accounting access and analyze financial data. Learn more at http://www.finagraph.com and http://www.strongbox.ai.

