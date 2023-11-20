Final Call for Nominations for 2024 Military Child of the Year® Awards

"My experience as the 2023 Operation Homefront U.S. Space Force Military Child of the Year was fantastic," said Hayley S. "I was humbled by the opportunity to represent military children around the world. I was also amazed by the people I met during this opportunity." Post this

All seven Military Child of the Year® Award recipients will be invited to attend Operation Homefront's Military Child of the Year® Awards Gala on Thursday, April 11, 2024, where they will each receive $10,000, a laptop, and donated surprises from Operation Homefront's generous partners. Operation Homefront will provide airfare and lodging for each award recipient and two family members to attend the gala and spend a few days in the Washington, D.C. area.

Award recipients display dedication to excellence in schools and honor societies, civic associations and clubs, sports, and volunteerism. These young heroes embody leadership within their families and communities. The seven 2023 award recipients' impressive resumes included more than 1,600 collective volunteer hours in the 12 months before nominations and all were members of the National Honor Society.

"My experience as the 2023 Operation Homefront U.S. Space Force Military Child of the Year was fantastic," said Hayley S. "The Operation Homefront team, as well as their generous sponsors, created unforgettable memories for me, my family, and my fellow Military Child of the Year winners. I was humbled by the opportunity to represent military children around the world and to represent the U.S. Space Force. I was also amazed by the people I met during this amazing opportunity. Not only did I meet six other military children and learn about their experiences, but I made lifelong friends over the course of a few weekends together."

Visit operationhomefront.org/military-child-of-the-year to learn more and nominate a child for their respective branch award.

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

