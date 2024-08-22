Final Entry Deadline Extended in 21st Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

Stevie Awards entrants now have until September 4 to submit nominations. The original final entry deadline was August 21. Post this

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of working women in more than 100 categories, including Best Female Entrepreneur, Female Executive of the Year, Mentor or Coach of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Achievement in Equal Pay, Women Helping Women, Employee of the Year, Woman-Owned or -Run Company of the Year, and Female Innovator of the Year. All female entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run, worldwide, are eligible to be nominated.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards competition for women. In 2023 the competition attracted more than 1,600 nominations from organizations in more than 26 nations.

The 2024 Stevie Awards for Women in Business will be judged by more than 200 leading professionals around the world, and nominees will have access to all the judges' comments and suggestions about their nominations. Finalists will be announced on September 18, and winners will be announced on November 8 at an awards ceremony in New York City.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business recognize achievement in the workplace in award categories including:

Achievement Categories

Communications & Marketing (Developed for/by Women) Categories

Company/Organization (Women-Owned or -Led) Categories

Individual Women Categories

Media (Developed for/by Women) Categories

New Product & Service (Developed for/by Women) - Categories

Social Media Categories

Sustainability Categories (new for 2024)

Thought Leadership Categories

There are 11 new Sustainability categories, to recognize innovative achievements by individual women and women-led or -owned organizations in resource and environmental sustainability since the beginning of July 2022.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Technology Exellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

