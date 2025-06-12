Final Entry Deadline Extended in The 21st Annual International Business Awards®

Stevie Winners to be Celebrated 10 October at Lisbon Ceremony

FAIRFAX, Va., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Stevie® Awards, organizers of The International Business Awards®, announced today that the final entry deadline for the 2025 (22nd annual) edition of the awards has been extended through 24 July by popular demand. The original final entry deadline was 11 June.

The International Business Awards are widely recognized as the world's premier business awards competition, attracting nominations from organizations in over 70 nations and territories each year.

All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—may submit nominations to The International Business Awards. Entry details are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

"The extended entry period will give organizations additional time to prepare and submit their nominations," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller.

Juries featuring more than 300 executives worldwide will determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. Winners will be announced on 13 August and celebrated at a gala banquet in Lisbon, Portugal, at the Corinthia Hotel on Friday, 10 October. Grand, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and People's Choice Stevie Award trophies and medallions will be given to winners in Lisbon. Tickets for the awards banquet will be available starting 13 August, when the winners are announced.

"We are thrilled to announce that this year's International Business Awards banquet will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, added Miller. We anticipate over 300 executives from more than 20 nations to attend the awards ceremony."

The International Business Awards recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. Categories include:

Management Awards

Sustainability Awards

Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

Company of the Year Awards

Customer Service Awards

Human Resources Awards

Marketing Awards

New Product Awards

Corporate Communications and Public Relations Awards

Website, App, Event, Video, and other Media Awards

Social Media Awards

Technology Awards

Thought Leadership Awards

There are many new and revised features of The International Business Awards for 2025:

There are two entirely new category groups

Individual Professionals

Podcasts

There are many new categories in existing category groups including Achievement in Global Collaboration, Achievement in Health and Safety Excellence, Best Mobile App for Social Good, Best Mobile-First E-Commerce Experience, Most Innovative Use of Mobile Technology, Best Crisis Response in Customer Service, Best Innovation in Management Practices, Emerging Leader of the Year, Excellence in Diversity Management, and many more.

Stevie Award winners in the 2024 IBAs included Halkbank, Istanbul, Türkiye, Tata Consultancy, worldwide, Viettel, Hanoi, Vietnam, Akbank, Istanbul, Türkiye, DP DHL, worldwide, Miral, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, IBM, worldwide, Cathay United, Taipei, Taiwan, Data Dynamics, Upper Saddle River, NJ, USA, PLDT and Smart, Makati City, Philippines, Abu Dhabi Customs, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. Taipei, Taiwan, China Resources Land Limited, Shenzhen, China, Lounge Group, Budapest, Hungary, and Manila Electric Company, Metro Manila, Philippines.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the newest Stevie Awards program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive over 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Nina Moore, Stevie Awards Inc., 7035478389, [email protected], www.stevieawards.com/iba

SOURCE Stevie Awards Inc.