Final Entry Deadline Extended to July 24 in First Annual Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence

This new Stevie Awards program celebrates the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.

Individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to enter - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. The program will recognize the world's best technology professionals, organizations, achievements, products, and services since the beginning of 2022.

Michael Gallagher, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Stevie Awards, expressed enthusiasm about the newest Stevie Awards competition and extending the final entry deadline:

"After many requests, we have decided to extend the final entry deadline through July 24 to give individuals and organizations more time to prepare their nominations. We are excited for technology innovators to be recognized for their work in 2024."

The program features more than 250 categories across 20 technology-industry groupings, with a broader set of categories for Information Technology. Category groupings include:

Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations Technology

Aerospace Technology

Agricultural Technology

Architectural Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Assistive Technology

Biotechnology

Business Technology

Communication Technology

Educational Technology

Energy Technology

Entertainment Technology

Financial Technology

Government Technology

Green and Clean Technology

Healthcare Technology

Information Technology

Manufacturing Technology

Marine Technology

Transportation Technology

Each year, Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations from organizations of all types and sizes in more than 70 nations. Past Stevie Award winners include Cisco Systems, Inc., DP DHL, EY Global Services Limited, HCLTech, IBM Corporation, LLYC, Proctor & Gamble, Samsung, Toyota, Verizon, Viettel Group, and many others. Juries featuring more than 100 executives worldwide will determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. Winners will be publicly announced on August 7 and celebrated at a joint awards gala with the ninth annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers on September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, New York City.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the newest Stevie Awards program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive over 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

