Finalists Announced for the Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition From 12 High Schools Across the United States

This year's class of finalists are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Alex Woods , representing Warsaw FFA in Warsaw, Illinois : 1940 John Deere A Andrew Hanna , from Greenwich, Connecticut : 1942 Farmall M Braden Wheeler , from Templeton High School in Templeton, California : 1929 McCormick Deering 10-20 Cade Clark , representing Frienship FFA in Lubbock, Texas : 1954 John Deere 70LP Standard Cooper Masten , representing Alvord FFA in Alvord, Texas : 1951 Case VAC-12 Dubiski Career High School in Grand Prairie, Texas : 1959 John Deere 630 LP Ethan Lulich , from Lyndon Station, Wisconsin : 1964 Oliver 770 LP Orchard Jake Camacho , from Nipomo High School in Nipomo, California : 1947 John Deere Model B Noah Roberts , representing Dodgeland FFA in Juneau, Wisconsin : 1950 Farmall M Ruby Valley FFA Tractor Restoration Team, representing Ruby Valley FFA in Sheridan, Montana : 1945 Farmall M Tyler Billings , representing Floresville High School FFA in Floresville, Texas : 1966 John Deere 4020 Ulises Garcia , from Paso Robles High School in San Miguel, California : 1949 Farmall H

"I am extremely proud to see these young adults take it upon themselves to put hundreds and even thousands of hours towards restoring this beautiful agricultural machinery," said Rachel Whitlow-Pullem, Tradeshow Specialist, Chevron. "Every student, finalist or not, should consider themselves a winner for being able to overcome the obstacles in restoring these important pieces of American history."

Finalist presentations will take place in person on November 2-3, 2023, in Indianapolis, co-located with the 2023 FFA National Expo, where the winner will be announced and more than $20,000 in prizes will be awarded.

To showcase finalist creativity ahead of the competition, the public can vote now with "Fan Favorite" voting:

A maximum of three votes a day are allowed from each email address

The winner and runner up will be the individuals/teams which garner the most and second most votes

Voting closes on Friday, October 27, 2023

Vote here and see their progress: https://chevrontrcvoting.com/voting

About the Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition

Since 1997, the Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition has rewarded the determination, mechanical skills, and business savvy of high school tractor restoration experts from around the country. The skills needed for success in the program – equipment mechanics, teamwork, project management, budgeting, planning and marketing, networking, presentation skills, and confidence – help develop the participants into future leaders in the agriculture community and the modern business world.

Chevron's Delo Product Family

Chevron's Delo product family includes engine oils, premium lubricants and extended life coolants that provide premium performance and bottom-line value for diesel powered vehicles. All Delo products are covered under the Delo Warranty Plus program, which provides bumper-to-bumper protection against lubricant and coolant related failures as described in the Delo Warranty.

More information on Delo products can be found at: www.ChevronDelo.com.

