Finalists Announced for the Prestigious 2024 NVTC Technology CFO Awards

Awards Recognize Top Finance Executives for their Exceptional Contribution to the Economic Growth of the Region's Technology Community

MCLEAN, Va., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council, the trade association representing the region's technology community, today announced the finalists for its 28th annual Technology CFO Awards. These awards recognize CFOs and financial leaders for their extraordinary achievement and excellence in fueling economic growth in our region's technology industry.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Monday, June 3, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner.

"CFOs play a crucial role on a company's leadership team. They shape portfolio strategies, make key investment and financial decisions, and communicate with key stakeholders including investors and boards," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "The NVTC Technology CFO Awards acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable contributions financial executives have made in accelerating the growth and reputation of our region's tech hub—regarded among the top in the nation. Congratulations to this year's finalists."

In a brand-new award category this year, judges will select a CFO whose company has conducted a transformative financing transaction enabling their company to expand and thrive.

In addition, NVTC will announce Mark Ein, venture capitalist and executive chairman of Kastle Systems, as the 2024 winner of the prestigious Michael G. Devine Hall of Fame Award, to recognize his incredible contributions to our region's technology community over his career.

An independent panel of past Technology CFO Awards winners selected the finalists in the following five award categories.

The 2024 NVTC Technology CFO Awards finalists are:

Emerging Growth CFO of the Year:

David Bromberg, CASE Consulting

Stephen Gair, ITC Federal

Mark Herzing, BryceTech

Perry Kessler, Metric5

Mohit Manocha, Casepoint, LLC

Private Company CFO of the Year:

David Adams, Acentra Health

Lori Becker, Arcfield

Bob Kwaja, Two Six Technologies

John McMonagle, Unanet

Christopher Phelps, Versar Global Solutions

Cindy Shephard, Cadmus Group

Public Company CFO of the Year:

Matthew Calderone, Booz Allen

Bruce Labovitz, Bowman Consulting Group

Mark Matheos, Appian

David Mutryn, Maximus

Prabu Natarajan, SAIC

Transformative Financing Transaction CFO of the Year:

R. Gray Beck, cBEYONData

Tracy Nguyen, Highlight Technologies

Robert Sison, Shift5

Dave Timmons, Acclaim Technical Services

Marcos Torres, Huntress

2024 Class of Rising Stars:

Gaurav Agarwal, Cvent

Christine Andrews, Mercury

Mark Borcherding, SMX

Mark Brodzinski, Unanet

Mike Fitzgerald, BWX Technologies, Inc.

Sammaad Shams, NextNav Inc.

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and start-ups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. More than 460 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at http://www.nvtc.org.

Media Contact

Tarin Horan, NVTC, 7039460319, [email protected], www.nvtc.org

SOURCE NVTC