Finalists in 20th Stevie® Awards for Women in Business Announced

Finalists were announced today in the 20th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, the world's top honors for women entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run.

This year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists will be revealed during an awards banquet at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on Friday, November 10. More than 400 women and their guests from around the world are expected to attend the presentations, which will be broadcast via Livestream.

More than 1,600 nominations were submitted this year by organizations and individuals for consideration in more than 100 categories including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women-Run Workplace of the Year.

Nominations were submitted by organizations in 26 nations including Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Liechtenstein, Mexico, Netherlands, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Among the many extraordinary organizations and women who have been recognized as Finalists, the following stand out as those with three or more Finalist nominations:

IBM, various cities (18), Green Door Co, Sydney, Australia (11), Purpol Marketing Ltd, Chippenham, Wiltshire, United Kingdom (9), Everise, Plantation, FL USA (7), Personalised Support Systems, Australia (7), Annie Gibbins of Women's Biz Global, Australia (6), Ocean Rescue Alliance International, Apollo Beach, FL USA (5), Tavuun Welfare Association, Lahore, Pakistan (5), The Mach 1 Group, Austin, TX USA (5), Sarah Rusbatch, Grey Area Drinking Specialist, Australia (5), Lisa Watts of The Conversation Media Group, Australia (3), Be a Legend, Inc., Gilbert, AZ USA (4), BODEN Agency, Miami, FL USA (4), BookSmarts Accounting & Bookkeeping, Brooklyn, NY USA (4), DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, Germany (4), How Many Elephants, Alresford, Hampshire, UK (4), Microsoft, Redmond, WA USA (4), Sleepm Global, Inc., Markham, ON Canada (4), Symplr, Boston, MA USA (4), The Alpha Enterprise, Cabuyao, Laguna, Philippines (4), Women Talk Tech, Ontario, Canada (4), Anjani Amriit, Sydney, Australia (3), Bug Bite Thing, Port St. Lucie, FL USA (3), C-Strategies Inc., Chicago IL USA (3), EngageSmart, Boston, MA USA (3), Everything Podcasts, Vancouver, Canada (3), Fix My Books Inc., Toronto, Canada (3), Katrina Wurm of Stress Free Super Mum, Australia (3), Lantern Partners, Sydney, Australia (3), Northern Real Estate Urban Ventures, Washington DC, USA (3), Pearl Interactive Network, Inc., Columbus, OH USA (3), Salesforce, San Francisco, CA USA (3), TELUS, Victoria, BC Canada (3), The Flora May Foundation, San Clemente, CA USA (3), SAP, various cities (3), and The Stardust Food Company, Bethesda, MD (3).

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals around the world, organized in six juries. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists, to be announced on November 10.

