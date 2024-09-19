Finalists in 21st Stevie® Awards for Women in Business Announced

More than 1,500 nominations were submitted this year by organizations and individuals for consideration in more than 100 categories including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women-Run Workplace of the Year. Post this

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are produced by the creators of the prestigious American Business Awards® and The International Business Awards®, among other business awards programs. The Stevies are widely considered to be the world's premier honors for achievement in the workplace.

This year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists will be revealed during an awards banquet at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on Friday, November 8. More than 400 women and their guests worldwide are expected to attend the presentations, which will be broadcast live.

More than 1,500 nominations were submitted this year by organizations and individuals for consideration in more than 100 categories including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women-Run Workplace of the Year.

Nominations were submitted by organizations in 36 nations including Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong / Greater China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Montenegro, Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States.

Among the many extraordinary organizations and women who have been recognized as Finalists, the following stand out as those with three or more Finalist nominations:

IBM, various cities (13), Purpol Marketing Ltd, Chippenham, Wiltshire, United Kingdom (11), Ocean Rescue Alliance International, Apollo Beach, FL USA (6), Athena, San Juan, Puerto Rico (6), Everise, Plantation, FL, USA (6), Speak Up, Giza, Egypt (5), OneBPO, Iloilo City, Philippines (5), Stress Free Super Mum, Gisborne, Australia (5), C-Strategies Inc., Chicago IL USA (5), Blue Beanie Projects Limited, Western Australia (4), Epique Realty, Houston, TX, USA (4), iFOLIO, Atlanta, GA, USA (4), AlphaSense, New York, NY USA (4), The American University in Cairo AUC, Cairo, Egypt (4), DanceSyndrome, Chorley, United Kingdom (4).

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals around the world, organized in six juries. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists, to be announced on November 8.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

