Finalists Named for the 2024 National ORBIE® Awards by Inspire Leadership Network

For over 25 years, the ORBIE® Awards have recognized technology executives for outstanding leadership and business value created by technology innovation. Annually, ORBIE winners from 30 Inspire Leadership Network chapters across North America are eligible for the National ORBIE Awards.
DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2024 The 2024 National ORBIE Awards finalists are:
- Super Global Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $25 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations:
Marc Berson, SVP & CIO, Gilead Sciences
Anil Bhatt, Global CIO, Elevance Health
Archie Deskus, EVP & CIO, PayPal
William Orange, CIO, Nissan Americas
Gabriele Ricci, Chief Data & Technology Officer, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Victor Tung, EVP/Chief Information & Operations Officer, BMO
- Global Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $10 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations:
Dani Brown, SVP & CIO, Whirlpool Corporation
Teddy Bekele, CTO, Land O'Lakes
Donagh Herlihy, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Subway
Simon Nazarian, CIO – Optum Health Care Delivery, United Health Group/Optum
Taren Rodabaugh, CIO, Bridgestone Americas
Chad Steighner, CDIO, Clarios
- Large Enterprise Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $6 billion annual revenue:
Carrie Busbee, VP, CIO, Core & Main
Umar Farooq, VP IT, Patterson-UTI
Greg Gates, Chief Technology & Information Officer, LPL Financial
Rex Lee, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Canadian Tire Company
Michael Ruttledge, Head of Enterprise Technology & CIO, Citizens Financial Group
Brian Tilzer, Chief Digital, Analytics, & Technology Officer, Best Buy
- Enterprise Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue:
Todd Finders, CIO, Clayco, Inc.
Shannon Gath, CIO, Teradyne, Inc.
Srini Koushik, President AI, Technology & Sustainability, Rackspace Technology
Rohit Lal, EVP & CIO, Saia, Inc.
Tatjana Lalkovic, SVP & CTO, Definity Financial Corporation
Sharon Mandell, CIO, Juniper Networks
- Large Corporate Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue:
Jim Chilton, EVP & CTO, Cengage Group
Steve Hitchings, SVP & CTO, Kenco Logistics
Brian Kirkland, CIO, Choice Hotels International
Brett Lansing, CIO, AccentCare Inc.
Matt Mehlbrech, VP of IT, CoorsTek, Inc.
Nik Umrani, Global CIO, NSM Insurance Grp
- Corporate Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue:
Lisa Cochran, CIO, VyStar Credit Union
Andrea Markstrom, CIO, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
Arvind Rao, EVP CIO – Consumer Banking, Texas Capital Bank
Madhu Reddy, CIO, Republic Bank
Art Silva, CIO, Helzberg Diamonds
Sriram Thiagarajan, EVP & CTO, Ancestry
- Healthcare Finalists – includes CIOs of hospitals & healthcare organizations:
Bradd Busick, SVP & CIO, MultiCare
Patrick Hale, EVP & CIO, VITAS Healthcare
Jason Joseph, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Corewell Health
Dr. Mike Pfeffer, CIO & Associate Dean, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Stanford Health Care & Stanford School of Medicine
Michael Reagin, SVP, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, Sharp Healthcare
Joshua Wilda, Chief Digital & Information Officer, University of Michigan Health Regional Network | UMH-West and Sparrow Health System
- Nonprofit/Public Sector Finalists – includes CIOs of government, education & nonprofit organizations:
Judith Apshago, CDO, Amtrak
Lookman Fazal, Chief Digital & Information Officer, NJ Transit
Steven Ferguson, CIO, Technical College System of Georgia
Gary Flowers, CIO, Transformation & Technology Services, Year Up
Helen Norris, VP & CIO, Chapman University
Charles Thompson, CIO, Port of Houston Authority
Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:
- Leadership and management effectiveness
- Business value created by technology innovation
- Engagement in industry and community endeavors
The 2024 National ORBIE Awards are made possible by:
- Premier Sponsor: Netskope
- Conference Sponsors: Fortinet & Workato
- Awards Sponsor: Future Tech Enterprise & Google Cloud
The National ORBIE winners will be announced live on August 15, 2024 during the National ORBIE Awards in Dallas, Texas.
About Inspire Leadership Network
Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers. Inspire Leadership Network is a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs & CISOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.
Each of the chapters within Inspire Leadership Network is led by an Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.
- Achieve your leadership potential through Inspire Leadership Network: http://www.inspireleadershipnetwork.com/
- Stay connected with Inspire Leadership Network at: www.linkedin.com/company/InspireLeadershipNetwork
- Browse over 25 years of ORBIE finalists & winners at: www.orbie.org
To support the National ORBIE Awards and become a sponsor, please contact Sarah Winterscheidt at [email protected].
Media Contact
Lexi Ballard, Inspire Leadership Network, 1 4042135461, [email protected]
SOURCE Inspire Leadership Network
Share this article