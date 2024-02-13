Finalists Named for the 2024 National ORBIE® Awards by Inspire Leadership Network

For over 25 years, the ORBIE® Awards have recognized technology executives for outstanding leadership and business value created by technology innovation. Annually, ORBIE winners from 30 Inspire Leadership Network chapters across North America are eligible for the National ORBIE Awards.

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2024 The 2024 National ORBIE Awards finalists are:

Super Global Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $25 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations:

Marc Berson, SVP & CIO, Gilead Sciences

Anil Bhatt, Global CIO, Elevance Health

Archie Deskus, EVP & CIO, PayPal

William Orange, CIO, Nissan Americas

Gabriele Ricci, Chief Data & Technology Officer, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Victor Tung, EVP/Chief Information & Operations Officer, BMO

Global Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $10 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations:

Dani Brown, SVP & CIO, Whirlpool Corporation

Teddy Bekele, CTO, Land O'Lakes

Donagh Herlihy, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Subway

Simon Nazarian, CIO – Optum Health Care Delivery, United Health Group/Optum

Taren Rodabaugh, CIO, Bridgestone Americas

Chad Steighner, CDIO, Clarios

Large Enterprise Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $6 billion annual revenue:

Carrie Busbee, VP, CIO, Core & Main

Umar Farooq, VP IT, Patterson-UTI

Greg Gates, Chief Technology & Information Officer, LPL Financial

Rex Lee, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Canadian Tire Company

Michael Ruttledge, Head of Enterprise Technology & CIO, Citizens Financial Group

Brian Tilzer, Chief Digital, Analytics, & Technology Officer, Best Buy

Enterprise Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue:

Todd Finders, CIO, Clayco, Inc.

Shannon Gath, CIO, Teradyne, Inc.

Srini Koushik, President AI, Technology & Sustainability, Rackspace Technology

Rohit Lal, EVP & CIO, Saia, Inc.

Tatjana Lalkovic, SVP & CTO, Definity Financial Corporation

Sharon Mandell, CIO, Juniper Networks

Large Corporate Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue:

Jim Chilton, EVP & CTO, Cengage Group

Steve Hitchings, SVP & CTO, Kenco Logistics

Brian Kirkland, CIO, Choice Hotels International

Brett Lansing, CIO, AccentCare Inc.

Matt Mehlbrech, VP of IT, CoorsTek, Inc.

Nik Umrani, Global CIO, NSM Insurance Grp

Corporate Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue:

Lisa Cochran, CIO, VyStar Credit Union

Andrea Markstrom, CIO, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Arvind Rao, EVP CIO – Consumer Banking, Texas Capital Bank

Madhu Reddy, CIO, Republic Bank

Art Silva, CIO, Helzberg Diamonds

Sriram Thiagarajan, EVP & CTO, Ancestry

Healthcare Finalists – includes CIOs of hospitals & healthcare organizations:

Bradd Busick, SVP & CIO, MultiCare

Patrick Hale, EVP & CIO, VITAS Healthcare

Jason Joseph, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Corewell Health

Dr. Mike Pfeffer, CIO & Associate Dean, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Stanford Health Care & Stanford School of Medicine

Michael Reagin, SVP, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, Sharp Healthcare

Joshua Wilda, Chief Digital & Information Officer, University of Michigan Health Regional Network | UMH-West and Sparrow Health System

Nonprofit/Public Sector Finalists – includes CIOs of government, education & nonprofit organizations:

Judith Apshago, CDO, Amtrak

Lookman Fazal, Chief Digital & Information Officer, NJ Transit

Steven Ferguson, CIO, Technical College System of Georgia

Gary Flowers, CIO, Transformation & Technology Services, Year Up

Helen Norris, VP & CIO, Chapman University

Charles Thompson, CIO, Port of Houston Authority

Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The 2024 National ORBIE Awards are made possible by:

Premier Sponsor: Netskope

Conference Sponsors: Fortinet & Workato

Awards Sponsor: Future Tech Enterprise & Google Cloud

The National ORBIE winners will be announced live on August 15, 2024 during the National ORBIE Awards in Dallas, Texas.

About Inspire Leadership Network

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers. Inspire Leadership Network is a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs & CISOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

Each of the chapters within Inspire Leadership Network is led by an Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

Achieve your leadership potential through Inspire Leadership Network: http://www.inspireleadershipnetwork.com/

Stay connected with Inspire Leadership Network at: www.linkedin.com/company/InspireLeadershipNetwork

Browse over 25 years of ORBIE finalists & winners at: www.orbie.org

To support the National ORBIE Awards and become a sponsor, please contact Sarah Winterscheidt at [email protected].

Media Contact

Lexi Ballard, Inspire Leadership Network, 1 4042135461, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE Inspire Leadership Network