Finally, a Zocdoc Alternative: Vosita's Athenahealth Integration Makes Scheduling Free and Easy

PARAMUS, N.J., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vosita Healthcare Inc., a leading online marketplace connecting patients with healthcare providers, today announced the official release of its interface with Athenahealth, one of the most widely used healthcare software solutions in the United States. The integration, launching June 2, 2025, offers enhanced functionality for medical practices seeking a more efficient, affordable way to manage patient scheduling and engagement.
The new interface delivers multiple operational advantages for healthcare providers:
- Real-time synchronization of provider availabilities
- Automatic updates for booked appointments to prevent double-booking
- Intelligent filling of last-minute cancellations to reduce revenue loss
- Seamless transfer of patient demographic information between systems, eliminating redundant data entry
- Post-visit survey distribution to gather actionable patient feedback
"Partnering with Athenahealth, which holds approximately 30% market share, allows us to bring a smarter, more cost-effective alternative to medical practices," said Robert Gabriel, President and CEO of Vosita Healthcare Inc. "Unlike other platforms that charge up to $100 per new patient visit while yielding high no-show rates, Vosita offers a flat monthly fee model, improving both provider ROI and patient experience."
This integration marks a significant step in Vosita's mission to empower providers with tools that streamline operations while expanding access to care via both in-office and telehealth visits.
About Vosita Healthcare Inc.
Vosita Healthcare Inc. is an innovative healthcare technology company dedicated to connecting patients with quality healthcare providers through an intuitive online marketplace. By simplifying scheduling and enhancing practice management, Vosita helps healthcare providers optimize their operations while improving patient access to care.
Media Contact
Rosmary Bright, Vosita Healthcare, Inc, 1 2019037000, [email protected], https://vosita.com/
SOURCE Vosita Healthcare, Inc
