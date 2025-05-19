Finally, a Zocdoc Alternative: Vosita's Athenahealth Integration Makes Scheduling Free and Easy

Vosita Healthcare Inc. has announced the official release of its new integration with Athenahealth, set to launch on June 2, 2025. This integration aims to simplify scheduling and improve operational efficiency for medical practices using Athenahealth's platform, which holds around 30% of the U.S. market.

PARAMUS, N.J., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vosita Healthcare Inc., a leading online marketplace connecting patients with healthcare providers, today announced the official release of its interface with Athenahealth, one of the most widely used healthcare software solutions in the United States. The integration, launching June 2, 2025, offers enhanced functionality for medical practices seeking a more efficient, affordable way to manage patient scheduling and engagement.

The new interface delivers multiple operational advantages for healthcare providers: