Finally, an Easy-to-Understand Guide to Succession Planning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With millions of Boomers retiring each year since the pandemic, many companies find themselves scrambling to fill empty leadership roles. Unfortunately, bringing in new leaders from outside a company is not an easy process. Will the new person fit with company culture and values? Will they embrace and work toward the same future goals? Will loyal employees support the transition?

A better approach is to "build future leaders from within." But until now there's been no formulaic way to do that. Every company was on its own to identify future leaders, develop pipelines, manage spreadsheets of data, and create imprecise, ad-hoc systems.

Introducing: The HR Primer for Succession Planning

Newly released by The Training Doctor, LLC, this one-hour, self-study, video-based course guides HR professionals through the four steps of succession planning:

Collecting data to identify where the organization stands today - will there even be enough future leaders to enable the company to continue? Identifying potential future leaders in the organization as well as what leadership gaps will exist (and will need to be filled from outside the organization) should there be no one in the pipeline. The 15 questions that the current senior leadership team must not only answer but be aligned on before the succession planning process can even begin. Two frameworks for succession planning success:

Framework #1 - The eco-system of succession planning - where does it fit with assessments, career paths, performance appraisals, and more?

Framework #2 - The 5 critical leadership competencies required for developing well-rounded leaders from within the organization. (With a cautionary tale about why you really don't want to hire leaders from outside your organization.)

"While the strategy for the succession planning process will come from the owner / CEO / COO / current leadership team and/or board if the company has one, it's the "people people" (HR) who will need to facilitate the succession planning process. We created this course with them in mind, after realizing that there wasn't any kind of "playbook" for HR to follow," said Managing Consultant Nanette Miner, Ed.D. "This is going to relieve a lot of pressure on HR."

About The Training Doctor

In business since 1991, The Training Doctor, LLC helps small to mid-sized companies define their succession plans and develop their internal leadership pipelines. Learn more at www.succession-planning-pro.com and https://www.trainingdr.com/shop/hr-primer-course

