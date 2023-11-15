Finance & Investing Announces The Top 25 CFOs of Indiana for 2023

Finance and Investing is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Indiana for 2023.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finance and Investing is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Indiana for 2023. Nestled in the heart of the U.S. Midwest, Indiana offers a rich tapestry of attractions for its residents. From a fervent love for basketball and the renowned Indianapolis 500 to expansive limestone reserves and vast stretches of fertile farmland tirelessly cultivated throughout the year, the area boasts a diverse array of interests. Agriculture holds a prominent position in the Hoosier State's economy, with family-owned farms contributing a substantial $35 billion annually to the area's impressive gross state product, which reached a staggering $355.9 billion in 2022.

The economic dynamism is further underscored by Indiana's status as the largest producer of steel in the nation, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the entire U.S. steel output. Additionally, the state proudly claims the title of the second-largest hub for the automotive industry in the country, spearheading manufacturing job growth across the country. Renowned companies such as Eli Lilly and Mead Johnson Nutritionals have chosen Indiana as the base for their headquarters. Notably, this year's award recipients stand as key contributors to Indiana's thriving economy, employing effective financial strategies that foster the growth and stability needed to sustain the vibrant economic landscape that defines the Hoosier State.

One of this year's recipients is Laurie Schrader, the CFO at Faegre Drinker, where she is responsible for overseeing all accounting and financial operations within the company. Schrader brings over 30 years of financial expertise to her role, including eight years with BKD, a prominent U.S. CPA and advisory firm. Another awardee, Andy Leake, holds the position of CFO at ElectriCom. With a career spanning more than 15 years, Leake has held various finance-related roles in the manufacturing and construction sectors, working with companies of diverse sizes, ranging from $20 million enterprises to multi-billion dollar publicly traded corporations.

Finally, we have Jack Gochenaur, serving as the CFO and Treasurer of Manchester University, one of six colleges nationwide deeply rooted in the values and traditions of the Church of the Brethren. With over a dozen years dedicated to Manchester, Gochenaur has played a pivotal role in fortifying the institution's financial foundation, contributing to enrollment growth, supervising the $9.1 million renovation and expansion of the Academic Center, and strategically managing the finances for the university's $19 million Fort Wayne campus.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of Indiana for 2023.

This year's awardees include, Stephanie Peavler (BSA LifeStructures), Jake Hollenbaugh (Brehob), and Stuart Wood (Sycamore Behavioral Health), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://financeandinvesting.com/the-top-25-cfos-of-indiana-for-2023/

