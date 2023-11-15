Finance & Investing Announces The Top 25 CFOs of Iowa for 2023

Finance and Investing is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Iowa for 2023.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finance and Investing is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Iowa for 2023. Known throughout the world as America's heartland, Iowa is a favorable destination for businesses and the executives who run them. The state, which was named after the Native American Ioway people who once inhabited the region, has long been the heart of U.S. food production and continues to grow its role as a producer for the world, exporting $18 billion worth of goods in 2022.

But while Iowa is often viewed as a farming state, agriculture is a relatively small portion of the state's diversified economy, with manufacturing, biotechnology, finance and insurance services, and government services contributing substantially to Iowa's real GDP, which was over $177 billion in 2022. Notably, this year's award recipients hold a crucial position in propelling the Hawkeye State's thriving economy forward, as they are instrumental in executing sound financial strategies that promote both expansion and resilience.

This year's award recipients include Flanagan, an industry veteran, who brings with him 18 years of experience as the CFO and Chief Strategy Officer for UnityPoint Health. During his tenure, he effectively managed a $425 million operating budget and achieved a remarkable 21 percent growth in operating revenues. In addition, we are recognizing David Rokos, who holds the position of CFO and Controller at Raytheon, the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Rokos has been an integral part of Raytheon since 2011 and has also made significant contributions at companies such as Rockwell International and EY Consulting.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of Iowa for 2023.

This year's awardees include, Barbara Anderson (VGM Group), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://financeandinvesting.com/the-top-25-cfos-of-iowa-for-2023/

