Finance & Investing Announces The Top 25 CFOs of Kansas for 2023

Finance and Investing is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Kansas for 2023.

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finance and Investing is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Kansas for 2023. There is no place like Kansas. Renowned for its vast prairies, rolling hills, iconic portrayal in "The Wizard of Oz," and rich historical landmarks, Kansas's significance extends far beyond its geographical location. In fact, it is the top wheat-producing state in the U.S., churning out over 300 million bushels of the essential crop. This agricultural prowess has earned Kansas the moniker "the Wheat State" and the reputation of being the "Breadbasket of the World."

But while Kansas has historically been known for its agriculture production, the area's robust economy is also heavily influenced by the aerospace industry – with the state's largest city, Wichita, proudly carrying the title of the "Air Capital of the World." Furthermore, several major companies call Kansas their home, including Garmin, Payless Shoes, Koch Industries, and Coleman. Notably, in this dynamic economic landscape, the awardees of this year hold a pivotal role in propelling Kansas's vibrant economy forward. Through the strategic implementation of effective financial initiatives, they foster growth and stability, ensuring that Kansas remains a powerhouse not only in agriculture but also across various industries.

This year's list of awardees includes Andrew Peck, who serves as the CFO for PBI-Gordon Companies, Inc. and its subsidiaries. A former D-1 NCAA basketball player, Peck has an impressive career history, having held management positions at three Fortune 500 companies. At PBI-Gordon, he has played a pivotal role in several transformative projects, one of which involved acquiring the company's current headquarters building.

Another outstanding recipient of this award is Dana Kettle, who serves as the CFO of Henderson Engineers. Kettle's career is an inspiration to all women, marked by several notable achievements, including being the first accountant at her company, the second female principal, and the first woman appointed to their board of directors. Last but not least, we have Gary Koch, the CFO at Associated Wholesale Grocers. Koch's responsibilities are extensive, as he manages the nation's largest cooperative food wholesaler serving independently owned supermarkets, generating over $12 billion in consolidated sales.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of Kansas for 2023.

This year's awardees include Keith Kranzow (Atlas Aerospace) and Karen Frye (Catalyst Orthodontic Group), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://financeandinvesting.com/

About Finance & Investing

Finance & Investing is a comprehensive source for research and information, business news, and corporate actions related to investment banking, wealth management and the public and private markets. The firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on finance and investing and the various firms and executives that make up the sector. Finance & Investing and its affiliates circulate its content to over 38,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

EDITOR, Finance and Investing, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://financeandinvesting.com/

SOURCE Finance and Investing