Finance & Investing Announces Top 25 CFOs in Biotechnology for 2023

Finance and Investing is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs in Biotechnology for 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finance and Investing is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs in Biotechnology for 2023. Biotechnology, tracing back to ancient practices like bread, beer, and wine fermentation, experienced notable growth in the 19th century through advancements like the understanding of microorganisms and Gregor Mendel's genetic studies. Major figures such as Pasteur and Lister contributed significantly to developments in fermentation and microbial processes. This eventually led to the emergence of prominent medical companies like Gilead Sciences, Amgen, Biogen Idec, and Celgene, contributing to a global biotechnology market estimated at $1.37 trillion in 2022. On top of that, projections show a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.96% from 2023 to 2030, underscoring the potential for today's biotech executives to effect meaningful change by bridging scientific innovation and business acumen, thereby catalyzing advancements in healthcare, agriculture, and other critical domains.

An excellent illustration of the advantages that come from combining business and scientific expertise can be seen in Mike Gutch, who holds the position of CFO at Noema Pharma. With both an MBA and a doctorate in cellular and molecular pathology, Gutch has built a substantial career overseeing financial matters for prominent companies in the field of biotechnology. His experience includes financial leadership roles at Entasis Therapeutics and AstraZeneca's Corporate Development group. Similarly, Marisa Frackman holds the role of CFO at Sapience Therapeutics and boasts a wealth of expertise as a seasoned financial leader, spanning 18 years within the biotechnology capital markets arena. Her career commenced on Wall Street as a member of the Healthcare Investment Banking group at Deutsche Bank Securities. From there, she managed over 250 equity offerings, collectively generating more than $90 billion in funds. Finally, Ryan Jones, who serves as CFO at Kyverna Therapeutics, also contributes an extensive background in the domains of healthcare and life sciences. Notably, Jones holds credit as a co-inventor for five granted patents in the fields of biosensors and DNA sequencing. His involvement extends to serving as a Board Observer for several companies established by GE Ventures, including Menlo Microsystems, Vineti, Drawbridge Health, and Evidation Health.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs in Biotechnology for 2023.

Alex Garini (Fresenius Kabi USA), Sue Hohenleitner (Johnson & Johnson), Bob Funck (Abbott), John McKenna (Novartis), Patrick Still (Pfizer), Carlos Santos (AstraZeneca), Caroline Litchfield (Merck), Sherry Davis (Eli Lilly and Company), Matt Symonds (Takeda), Zvi Albert (SUN PHARMA US), Andrew Dickinson (Gilead Sciences), Thomas Castellano (Abzena), Marc Belsky (Kezar Life Sciences), Glenn Whaley (Immunic Therapeutics), Ryan Jones (Kyverna Therapeutics), Patricia Dalfo (Hanford Pharmaceuticals), Tony Cords (Quincy Bioscience), Michael Gutch (Noema Pharma), Jon Nunez (Canopy Biosciences), Larry Dalesandro (Genus Lifesciences Inc.), Todd Knapp (Innovive), Noah Clauser (Astria Therapeutics, Inc.), Marisa Frackman (Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.), Rob Middlebrook (Cerevance), and Tiago Girao (Proteovant Therapeutics).

To view the full list, visit https://financeandinvesting.com/the-top-25-cfos-in-biotechnology-for-2023/

