Finance & Investing Announces Top 25 CFOs in Consumer Products for 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finance and Investing is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs in Consumer Products for 2023. The consumer product industry owes its robust growth to the mid-1800s industrial revolution in Western Europe and the U.S. The entire lifecycle of manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sales has undergone transformative shifts over the ensuing decades. Today, this formidable sector wields substantial global economic influence, accounting for more than two-thirds of the world economy's trade volume. Looking ahead, the industry's prospects are notably promising, driven by rising demand in emerging retail markets like China, Russia, and India. Regardless of operational geography, the efficacy of these companies hinges significantly on their leadership teams, particularly those holding the position of Chief Financial Officer. These executives are charged with steering the company's financial strategy, overseeing budgeting, financial reporting, and analysis. Their pivotal role extends to shaping strategic decisions that enhance financial performance and ensure the company's fiscal robustness and expansion.

Among this year's awardees is Adam Orvos, who has served as EVP and CFO for the retail giant Ross Stores since October 2021. Orvos, who previously held leadership roles in the finance departments for companies like Neiman Marcus and Belk Department Stores, is currently in charge of the overall financial operations for a $18.7 billion Fortune 500 Company. Representing another major name in the retail industry, this year we are honoring Jill Timm, the CFO for Kohl's. A 20-year Kohl's veteran, Timm leads financial planning and analysis, investor relations, financial reporting, accounting operations, tax, and treasury for the company's 1,100+ stores in 49 states. Additionally, we would like to draw special attention to John Garratt, who currently serves as Dollar General's President and CFO. Before leading the financial activities of his company's 19,000+ stores, Garratt held a wide range of leadership positions at Yum! Brands. On top of his current CFO duties, Garratt also serves on the Board of Directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs in Consumer Products for 2023.

John Garratt (Dollar General), Katrina O'Connell (Gap Inc.), Jill Timm (Kohl's), Matthew Bilunas (Best Buy), Mario Marte (Chewy), Adam Orvos (Ross Stores, Inc.), Jane Nielsen (Ralph Lauren), Vincent Zanna (J.Crew), Michael Porter (EVEREVE), Darian Rezai (Watson's), Brian Sullivan (Bargain Hunt), Bruce Breedlove (Mattress Warehouse, Inc.), Lorraine Disanto (Serena & Lily), Mark Schnorbus (Mike's Carwash), Frederic Lartiguevieille (Stila Cosmetics), Tim Costigan (Fox's), Andy Barnes (Farm & Home Supply), Dennis O'Shell (Colony Tire Corporation), Peter Delahunt (Old Time Pottery, LLC), Kevin Harbeson (Hillerich & Bradsby Co.), Carter Shae (Cuts Clothing, Inc), Guillermo Fernandez (Stop and Compare Markets), Josh Harbour (Red Dress), Stewart Mederos (Recreation World, Inc.), and Mark Schneider (Slumberkins).

To view the full list, visit https://financeandinvesting.com/the-top-25-cfos-in-consumer-products-for-2023/

