Finance & Investing Announces Top 25 CFOs in Manufacturing for 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finance and Investing is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs in Manufacturing for 2023. As an industry, manufacturing is one of the largest and most influential sectors of the global economy. In the U.S. alone, the 2022 market size of the manufacturing sector was $7.1 trillion, as measured by revenue. Furthermore, with the advent of cutting-edge technologies such as automation, wearables, 3D printing, drones, and the Internet of Things (IoT), the industry is on the cusp of significant expansion. At the forefront of these transformative enterprises are the CFOs of manufacturing companies. These dedicated individuals play an indispensable role in ensuring the financial stability and growth of their organizations. Their responsibilities encompass vital financial tasks such as budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting, while also overseeing cost control and efficiency measures to optimize operations and achieve the profitability necessary for sustained competitiveness in this critical economic sector.

Among this year's awardees is Alexander Bradley, the CFO of First Solar. Since joining First Solar in 2008, Bradley has led or supported the structuring, sale, and financing of over $10 billion and approximately 2.7 GWDC of the company's worldwide development assets, including several of the largest PV power plant projects in North America. Additionally, we have Craig Creaturo, the CFO and EVP of Unifi Manufacturing, one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. A veteran financial professional, Creaturo previously spent 14 years as CFO for a multinational, high-tech manufacturing company, where he helped grow revenues from $60 million to $750 million. Lastly, we have Fathom's CFO, Mark Frost, who brings over 30 years of financial and executive-level management experience from both private and public companies.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs in Manufacturing for 2023.

Andrea Luedtke (Nidec Motor Corporation), Kristin Warfel (Graham Packaging), Alexander Bradley (First Solar), Jeff McKee (X-Rite), Christopher Hurren (Holman), Kevin Ostertag (Panasonic Automotive), Jana Croom (Kimball Electronics), Neill Reynolds (Wolfspeed), Paul Middleton (Plug Power), David Johnson (Atkore International), Jay Singh (Belkin International), Craig Creaturo (Unifi Manufacturing, Inc.), Khozem Lokhandwala (Re:Build Manufacturing), Tim Henry (Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc.), Scott Schurdell (Lamons Manufacturing & Service Co.), Erik Egerer (ArtiFlex Manufacturing, LLC), Peter Banat (Bay State Milling Company), Mark Frost (Fathom Digital Manufacturing), Jeffrey Black (Standard BioTools), Gareth Jones (Camco Manufacturing), Brian Loftus (Unique Fabricating), Chadwick Deluka (Milsco Manufacturing), Kristina Nelson (Dynamic Manufacturing, Inc.), Nate Spang (Vander-Bend Manufacturing), and Robert Wyatt (Nivel Parts and Manufacturing).

To view the full list, visit https://financeandinvesting.com/the-top-25-cfos-in-manufacturing-for-2023/

