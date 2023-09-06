Finance & Investing Announces Top 25 CFOs in Software for 2023

Finance and Investing is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs in Software for 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finance and Investing is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs in Software for 2023. Software is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. However, to participate in this dynamic landscape, companies around the globe are embracing automation, cloud computing, data analytics, social media, AI – and any other area that can provide some competitive advantage. As a result, the role of CFOs in software companies has evolved significantly. No longer just a traditional accountant, today's CFO is also a forward-looking strategist. Enhanced accounting and reporting systems have streamlined processes, empowering CFOs to oversee budgets, identify opportunities, and lead strategies like mergers and acquisitions, among others. In fact, many of this year's recognized leaders have dedicated years to growing as executives within and beyond their organizations. Without a doubt, their evolving roles in company leadership teams are making CFOs one of the most influential positions in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world.

Among this year's awardees is David Burt, the CFO of ServiceTitan, the preferred software for the world's most successful plumbing, HVAC, and electrical companies. Burt, who holds a Harvard MBA, most recently served as Netflix's VP of Content Planning & Analysis and Co-Head of Corporate Development, where he helped the company rapidly expand its international footprint from a U.S.-only to a global player. This year, we'd also like to acknowledge the success of Karan Bhople, the CFO at strongDM. An industry leader, Bhople previously served as VP of Finance at SentinelOne, a company he helped scale from $15 million of annual recurring revenue to $300 million and beyond. Lastly, we have Epicor Software's CFO, Sam Monti, who has more than 25 years of public and private equity experience. Monti's M&A track record includes 16 successful closures ranging from technology purchases, market expansion, market adjacency, and a software merger.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs in Software for 2023.

Sonja Simon (SAP), Dan Durn (Adobe), Randy Gelber (Epic Games), Dustin Driggs (Veeam Software), Samuel Monti (Epicor Software), Tony Tiscornia (Coupa Software), David Burt (ServiceTitan), Jim Lejeal (Absolute Software), Ninos Sarkis (Bloomreach), Kevin Hadlock (Energy Exemplar), Anand Govind (o9 Solutions, Inc.), Stu West (Grammarly), Tricia Benedix (Higher Logic), Rich Gaffney (Eton Solutions LP), James Stewart (Catchpoint Systems Inc.), Jim Fitzgibbons (LeaseQuery), Nick Dearing (Singlewire Software), Karan "K" Bhople (strongDM), Jacob Fitch (High Voltage Software), David Yan (Treez Inc.), Vince Catino (GigSmart), Drew Stovall (SafetyChain Software), Marc Arseneau (Procare Software), Mor Lakritz (SafeBreach), and Cody Lancaster (ChatLingual).

