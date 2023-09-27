Finance & Investing Announces Top 25 CFOs of Alabama for 2023

Finance and Investing is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Alabama for 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finance and Investing is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Alabama for 2023. There's no denying that Alabama is the true definition of Southern charm. Widely considered to be the anchor of America's Deep South, Alabama's extensive collection of historic antebellum residences and idyllic downtown districts offer unparalleled experiences. Furthermore, aside from its renown as a tourist hotspot, the Yellowhammer State holds significant attraction for business leaders seeking to advance their companies.

Significantly, in 2022, economic development efforts in the state achieved a remarkable milestone by generating a record-breaking $10.1 billion in new capital investment, a clear sign of growing economic vitality. This year's award recipients hold a crucial position in propelling Alabama's thriving economy forward, as they are instrumental in executing sound financial strategies that promote both expansion and resilience.

Among this year's awardees is Dawn Walton, the CFO for Children's of Alabama, which is ranked among the best pediatric medical centers in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. An industry veteran, Walton oversees the financial operations for her organization, which maintains one of the largest pediatric medical facilities in the U.S. Additionally, this year we are honoring Jamie Gregory, an EVP and CFO for Synovus, a bank with over $57 billion in assets and $7.3 billion in capital. Lastly, we have 20-year veteran Terri Stella, the CFO, COO, and EVP of First Federal Bank, a community-based, mutual bank that serves over 60,000 customers.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of Alabama for 2023.

Stephanie Mullins (University of Alabama at Birmingham), Chris Falk (Shipt), Jamie Gregory (Synovus), Dawn Walton (Children's of Alabama), Clinton Carter (Huntsville Hospital), Matt Chambless (CPSI), Nicole Gorman (Boeing), Susan Hayes (University of Montevallo), Sherry Jones (Crestwood Medical Center), Terri Stella (First Federal Bank), Houston Cook (Milo's Tea Company), Bradley Boggus (ScionHealth), Matt Fisher (Russell Medical Center), Jon Elsea (Doster Construction Company), Tina Bolt (City of Hoover), Timothy Burke (Apex Roofing & Restoration), Jenifer Kimbrough (Oakworth Capital Bank), Jana Wyatt (Mizell Memorial Hospital), Melodie Mastro (Precision Engineering), Alicia Gilley (Piedmont City Schools), Elizabeth Livesay (Christ Health Center), Ruth Vollmer (Gulf Regional Early Childhood Services, Inc.), Phillip Johns (Alabama Farmers Federation), Jamie Elliott (Heritage South Credit Union), and David Duffee (World Reach, Inc.).

