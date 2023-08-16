Finance & Investing Announces Top 25 CFOs of Arizona for 2023

Finance and Investing is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Arizona for 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finance and Investing is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Arizona for 2023. Arizona presents a diverse range of attractions for residents, including its abundant sunshine, stunning mountain vistas, serene desert landscapes, an extensive selection of over 300 golf courses, and the renowned Grand Canyon as a captivating highlight. However, beyond its reputation as a tourist destination, the Grand Canyon State holds substantial appeal for business leaders aiming to propel their enterprises. Notably, its strategic location in the southwestern region facilitates seamless access to significant markets in the United States and Mexico, thereby optimizing the efficiency of distribution and supply chains. In recent times, notable companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Apple have chosen to establish their operations in Arizona. The recipients of this year's awards play a pivotal role in driving Arizona's robust economy through the implementation of effective financial strategies that foster growth and stability.

Among this year's awardees is Thad Trent, who serves as EVP and CFO of Onsemi and Semiconductor Components Industries. Throughout his career, Trent has held several leadership roles, most recently as CFO at Cypress Semiconductor, where he increased revenue from $723 million to $2.5 billion. Another prime example is industry veteran Lisa Replogle, who serves as SVP and CFO of HonorHealth, a non-profit, local community healthcare system serving a space of 1.6 million people in the Greater Phoenix area. Lastly, we have Mark Jenkins, a former Wharton finance professor who now serves as CFO of Carvana, the fastest-growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history. While at Wharton, Jenkins was responsible for teaching courses in the undergraduate, MBA, and executive education programs on corporate restructuring, corporate credit, and leveraged finance.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of Arizona for 2023.

Joseph Majewski (Honeywell), Joshua Custer (Community Health Systems), Allison Viramontes (Mayo Clinic), John Bauer (Dignity Health), Chad Cornell (Banner Health), Blair Westblom (University of Phoenix), Brian Delghiaccio (Republic Services), Thad Trent (Onsemi), Lisa Replogle (HonorHealth), Mark Jenkins (Carvana), John Morici (Align Technology), Tim Jones (Isagenix), Rachael Cordova (International Sports Sciences Association), Todd Koetje (Cable One), Andrea Randall (Desert Mountain Club), Kevin Jackson (BlueStar Resort & Golf), Jeffrey Lagasse (Sonoran Desert Institute), Juan Beltran (Edkey® Inc.), Margaret Burke (Desert Botanical Garden), Virginia "Ginny" DeSanto (ASU Enterprise Partners), Steve Calabrese (Polara Health), Kim Allison (Tucson Airport Authority), Jeff Payne (ArmorWorks Enterprises), Brad Kotansky (Copperstate Farms), and Carlos Smith (Paragon Space Development Corporation).

To view the full list, visit https://financeandinvesting.com/the-top-25-cfos-of-arizona-for-2023/

