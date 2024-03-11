Finance Professor Writes Christian Book Explaining the Sanctuary Tax and Why it is Important Today

"I encourage my readers to take note of the fragility of paper currencies, urging them to reconsider their dependence on traditional monetary systems," Allen said. Post this

"As recently as the 18th century, the British Empire had two centuries of no inflation. During this period, bank clerks' salaries were unchanged for a century, all because of no inflation," Allen said. "With paper currencies, the world's money has lost its weight."

Readers are encouraged to delve into Allen's alternatives rooted in biblical history. He aims to offer a practical strategy for readers to project their finances and find their "pot of gold," biblically and financially.

"I encourage my readers to take note of the fragility of paper currencies, urging them to reconsider their dependence on traditional monetary systems," Allen said.

"The Biblical Case for Gold: In the 21st Century"

By Judd F. Allen

ISBN: 9798385008223 (softcover); 9798385008247 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Judd F. Allen spent nearly a half century helping families with their investments, financial, and estate planning. He was co-founder of the financial planning firm of Allen Wealth Management. One of his interests is Bible study. He and his wife, Pat, live in Boone, N.C. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/855193-the-biblical-case-for-gold.

