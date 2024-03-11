Finance Professor Writes Christian Book Explaining the Sanctuary Tax and Why it is Important Today

Author aims to educate Christians on the dangers of paper currencies from a biblical perspective
BOONE, N.C., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A pot of gold may be identified as a sign of luck beneath a rainbow. However, from author Judd F. Allen's perspective, gold symbolizes wisdom in today's currency. Eager to educate readers on the dangers of paper currencies and plan for a future of uncertainty, Allen published his second book, "The Biblical Case for Gold: In the 21st Century," a study on the "sanctuary tax," first introduced 1,400 years ago in Israel.
In the book, readers will follow the history of the sanctuary tax, also known as the temple tax. Created as a tax paid by Israelites and Levites, the tax was used towards the upkeep of the Jewish temple, as reported in the New Testament in the Bible. Yet, believing in paper currencies like the dollar bill, Allen warns his readers about the low substance they have today. Hoping to change his readers' perspective, he offers his knowledge and biblical history alternatives for 21st-century citizens to help protect their finances and control their assets.
"As recently as the 18th century, the British Empire had two centuries of no inflation. During this period, bank clerks' salaries were unchanged for a century, all because of no inflation," Allen said. "With paper currencies, the world's money has lost its weight."
Readers are encouraged to delve into Allen's alternatives rooted in biblical history. He aims to offer a practical strategy for readers to project their finances and find their "pot of gold," biblically and financially.
"I encourage my readers to take note of the fragility of paper currencies, urging them to reconsider their dependence on traditional monetary systems," Allen said.
"The Biblical Case for Gold: In the 21st Century"
By Judd F. Allen
ISBN: 9798385008223 (softcover); 9798385008247 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Judd F. Allen spent nearly a half century helping families with their investments, financial, and estate planning. He was co-founder of the financial planning firm of Allen Wealth Management. One of his interests is Bible study. He and his wife, Pat, live in Boone, N.C. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/855193-the-biblical-case-for-gold.
