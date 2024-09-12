Financial Ace Rhonda Harms Joins Green Security's Executive Team

"I'm thrilled to be part of Green Security and to contribute to essential healthcare safety and security," Harms stated. "With strong leadership and an amazing team, we'll strengthen our market position and promote safer healthcare environments nationwide." Post this

Harms, previously Vice President of Finance at Pikmykid, has held senior financial roles at AFS Technologies, Inc., Genesis Group, Inc., and Medical Center Pharmacy, LLC. Her diverse experience spans financial oversight and strategic leadership in technology and healthcare-related industries.

"I'm thrilled to be part of Green Security and to contribute to essential healthcare safety and security," Harms stated. "With strong leadership and an amazing team, we'll strengthen our market position and promote safer healthcare environments nationwide."

Bob Morse, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Strattam Capital, an investment partner of Green Security, added: "Rhonda's appointment reinforces our commitment to financial excellence and innovation. Her ability to align financial strategies with technological advancements will be key as we explore new growth opportunities."

With Harms' leadership, Green Security will enhance its financial strategies, accelerate product innovation, and expand its market presence. Her appointment further cements Green Security's position as a leader in healthcare security technology, poised for transformative growth in the coming years.

About Green Security LLC

Green Security is a leading provider of enterprise access compliance and safety solutions for the healthcare providers, creating a safe and secure visitor environment, while efficiently managing visits from more than 120,000 approved vendors representatives across more than 130 healthcare systems representing more than 1,500 facilities across the United States. Their innovative platform automates vendor background checks and access management, ensuring only authorized personnel can enter healthcare facilities. By elevating security standards and streamlining processes, Green Security empowers healthcare organizations to protect patients, staff, and facilities while maintaining operational efficiency.

About Strattam Capital

Strattam Capital invests in founder-led, independent B2B software technology companies across North America. They believe in aligning with founders and CEOs before signing, via our Five-Point Plan process to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, Strattam connects companies with the people, process, and scale needed to reach their potential. For more information, please visit Strattam.com.

