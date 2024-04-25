Financial Advisor Mark Burgdorf Earns Diamond Status at Cetera Circle of Excellence

"At Burgdorf Wealth Managers, our goal is to help our clients find clarity and confidence in the complicated world of finance by using faith-based principles and meeting them where they are in their financial journey. We would not be where we are today without the trust and support of our clients." Post this

Tom Halloran, President and CEO of Cetera Advisors, said, "The Circle of Excellence individuals continuously strive to provide the best independent financial advice to their clients. We are grateful for the important role our financial professionals play in helping clients achieve their version of financial well-being. It's an honor to recognize our Circle of Excellence advisors, and we are proud of their accomplishments."

Cetera Circle of Excellence brings together advisors from across the country to celebrate their accomplishments. Attendees enjoyed a variety of sessions, networking opportunities and presenters, including informative and inspirational keynote speakers.

Mark Burgdorf has been fulfilling the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the Saint Louis Metro East Region since 1988. He has 36 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Securities offered through Cetera Advisors LLC, a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other named entity.

Advisory services may only be offered by investment adviser representatives in conjunction with an advisory services agreement and disclosure brochure as provided.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

The Cetera Financial Group's Circle of Excellence recognition is not a guarantee of future investment success and should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

Media Contact

Tina Burgdorf, Burgdorf Wealth Managers, 1 618 624-5588 100, [email protected], www.burgdorfwm.com

SOURCE Burgdorf Wealth Managers