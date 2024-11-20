Financial Advisors Launch Advisor CRM, An All-in-One Solution for RIA Firms

Since we adopted the Advisor CRM platform, our efficiency has soared. We've grown our assets under management from $250 million to over $1 billion without adding any traders or operations staff. The system simply works. Post this

Key features of the platform include a unique ticketing system and an extensive workflow library designed to boost operational efficiency and ensure no client requests are overlooked. Built-in compliance tools proactively manage documentation and audit requirements, helping RIAs stay on top of regulatory demands. Advisor CRM's scalable trading system supports high-volume operations with features like cash management automation and model trading tools to ensure accuracy and timeliness. Additionally, Advisor CRM incorporates AI-driven analytics, providing valuable insights that enhance decision-making and optimize client engagement. Enhanced functionality will be available for purchase, including compliance, archiving retention, trading, and more.

"Advisor CRM is the perfect solution for any growth-minded advisory firm looking to simplify operations without sacrificing growth potential," said Leibel Sternbach, Partner and CTO. "Our solution gives advisors the freedom to focus on their clients and business expansion without being bogged down by disjointed systems that don't integrate well or expensive tech investments that take years to unwind. With strong insurance affiliations, Advisor CRM supports advisors with delivering insurance contracts and facilitates valuable opportunities to help RIAs seamlessly expand their service offerings."

Managing Partner Ryan Borer was previously Fusion Capital Management's President and Chief Strategy Officer. He has over 20 years of industry experience as a registered rep, wholesaler, executive, and manager. Partner and CTO Leibel Sternbach has been training advisors nationwide for nearly 20 years. Partner, Infrastructure Bruce Ferguson, has 25 years of M&A and business development experience.

"Since we adopted the Advisor CRM platform, our efficiency has soared," said Bryce Engel, CEO of Fusion Capital Management. "We've grown our assets under management from $250 million to over $1 billion without adding any traders or operations staff. The system simply works."

Unlike traditional CRMs, which can be expensive and inflexible, Advisor CRM offers financial advisors the ability to customize their tech stack by selecting the tools they need—from compliance reporting to trading automation and client portals. This modular approach allows advisors to streamline operations and avoid the pitfalls of managing multiple disconnected systems. Advisor CRM has integrations with nearly 20 leading wealthtech partners. To learn more and to sign up for free, visit www.advisorcrm.com.

About Advisor CRM

Co-founded by former advisors and industry veterans, Advisor CRM is the only free, all-in-one CRM platform built specifically for RIAs and financial advisors. The platform leverages decades of experience in financial services and technology to address the pain points RIAs face when managing their operations. Advisor CRM offers modular tools that support trading, compliance, client service, and workflow management, allowing advisory firms to scale efficiently without complexity. For more information, visit www.advisorcrm.com.

Media Contact

Abbie Sheridan, Advisor CRM, 1 5162867056, [email protected], https://www.advisorcrm.com/

SOURCE Advisor CRM