Financial Advisors Vanessa N. Martinez, Lauren Genuardi, and Darlene Duncan Launch Expressive Wealth

"Throughout our careers, we have observed that understanding and talking about all the phases involved in the creation of wealth allows for a smoother transfer to the next generation," shared Martinez. "We were inspired to launch Expressive Wealth as an inclusive RIA practice designed to walk alongside the wealth journey of our clients to help them meet their goals."

In 2022, Martinez and Dr. Patricia M. Villarreal (who serves as Chief Clinical Officer for Expressive) launched Em-Powered Network, a network dedicated to helping female leaders and business owners unlock their fullest potential through community, consulting, and mentorship. Em-Powered will transition into a nonprofit organization in the coming months.

"Financial planning has evolved so much over the past few decades, but there is still ample space to improve, and we were inspired to provide an offering that encourages inclusion and open communication through the entire wealth-building process," added Genuardi. "Vanessa has assembled a tremendous and diverse team with similar core values who will offer clients a unique and disciplined approach to equity and fixed-income investing designed to meet both their needs and long-term goals."

"Our trusted role as financial advisors has evolved through the years as family wealth and generational relationships have become more complex. Expressive Wealth's model of comprehensive wealth management is exactly how our business should be practiced, and it's exactly where I want my legacy to continue," added Duncan.

About Expressive Wealth

Expressive Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm that specializes in serving individuals, families, businesses, and inheritors along their respective wealth journeys. Headquartered in Chicago, the multicultural team has a combined total of 120 years of wealth management experience. For more information about Expressive Wealth, please visit www.expressivewealth.com.

