Financial Advisors Vanessa N. Martinez, Lauren Genuardi, and Darlene Duncan Launch Expressive Wealth

CHICAGO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vanessa N. Martinez, Lauren Genuardi, and Darlene Duncan announced the launch of Expressive Wealth ("Expressive"), an RIA serving individuals, families, businesses, and inheritors along their respective wealth journeys. The executive team includes Vanessa N. Martinez, MBA, who will serve as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner; Lauren Genuardi, MBA, CFP®, who will serve as Chief Compliance Officer and Managing Partner; and Darlene Duncan, who will serve as a Wealth Advisor and Partner.
Headquartered in Chicago, the Expressive team, which includes a Director of Portfolio Strategy, Chief Clinical Officer, Paraplanner, and two Client Service Associates, has a combined 120 years of industry experience. Their expansive reach is widened even more as their multicultural and multilingual team speaks a total of three languages (English, Spanish, and Polish), further exemplifying Expressive's understanding of the intersectionality of family history and values for the sake of creating a culturally inclusive and well-rounded wealth perspective. The firm is launching with $200M in AUM.
"Throughout our careers, we have observed that understanding and talking about all the phases involved in the creation of wealth allows for a smoother transfer to the next generation," shared Martinez. "We were inspired to launch Expressive Wealth as an inclusive RIA practice designed to walk alongside the wealth journey of our clients to help them meet their goals."
In 2022, Martinez and Dr. Patricia M. Villarreal (who serves as Chief Clinical Officer for Expressive) launched Em-Powered Network, a network dedicated to helping female leaders and business owners unlock their fullest potential through community, consulting, and mentorship. Em-Powered will transition into a nonprofit organization in the coming months.
"Financial planning has evolved so much over the past few decades, but there is still ample space to improve, and we were inspired to provide an offering that encourages inclusion and open communication through the entire wealth-building process," added Genuardi. "Vanessa has assembled a tremendous and diverse team with similar core values who will offer clients a unique and disciplined approach to equity and fixed-income investing designed to meet both their needs and long-term goals."
"Our trusted role as financial advisors has evolved through the years as family wealth and generational relationships have become more complex. Expressive Wealth's model of comprehensive wealth management is exactly how our business should be practiced, and it's exactly where I want my legacy to continue," added Duncan.
