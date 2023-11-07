Financial data intelligence expert Bud launches AI-powered generative data analytics and marketing automation suite

...With this new product, we're excited to support our customers' move towards more customer-centric operations, which ultimately will massively increase productivity, effectiveness and profitability. Post this

Bud now provides banks and financial institutions with a robust data analytics foundation which integrates into their existing tech stacks. The new capabilities unlock in-depth visibility and understanding of the customer base, acting as a real-time data analyst, enabling financial institutions to build automated sales, marketing, customer service and customer experience journeys, with scale, ease and precision.

Bud's new Drive product covers four fundamental elements:

An AI-powered, actionable Insights Engine – designed to uncover real-time insights within the banks' existing customer data and leveraging an unparalleled level of customer understanding based on everyday financial transactions.

An AI Insights Analytics finder – which identifies patterns and trends that can be quickly and easily acted upon to allow banks to grow both their product and service offering, supporting high-level objectives such as increasing deposits, reducing credit risk or increasing mortgage or loan revenue/targeting.

An Action Hub – transforming insights into action by integrating seamlessly with banks' current and existing analytics and communication tools and infrastructure, to power next-best action initiatives and review the success of previous actions.

A generative AI chatbot, Drive Copilot – a chatbot-driven insight discovery experience, allowing banking staff to simply identify and act on high-impact opportunities.

To unlock or accelerate business growth and build a competitive edge, financial institutions are under pressure to delve into the value of huge swathes of financial data which they already own but often underutilize. Customers' growing demand and expectation for personalization means that banks and fintechs need to increase the sophistication of their customer segmentation practices, if they are to deliver meaningful hyper-personalized experiences.

This latest addition to Bud's product suite represents a significant step forward in productivity and customization for the banking industry. With these additions, banks and financial services can give their staff the power to take control of their product's success, getting the insights they need without excessive reliance on technical colleagues and the associated operational delay. Bud's Drive product and its new Generative AI chatbot save banks hundreds of hours of data analytics time each month, highlighting trends and identifying new segments with high growth potential.

"Bud is fundamentally a transaction data specialist, and with our new product Drive we have reached a level of expertise and precision where we can unlock an endless array of insights for our clients, enabling real-time customer base analysis and insight, meaningful segmentation and mass personalization, and sophisticated automated action flows. With this new product, we're excited to support our customers' move towards more customer-centric operations, which ultimately will massively increase productivity, effectiveness and profitability," says Ed Maslaveckas, Co-Founder and CEO of Bud Financial.

About Bud

Bud Financial (Bud) is a transaction and data intelligence platform for the banking and financial services industry, which enables global companies to make financial decisions simpler by turning transactional data into rich customer insights.

For half a decade, Bud has been a trailblazer in its development and application of AI, machine learning, and natural language processing in banking and financial services.

With over 50 billion transactions processed, Bud's categorization, aggregation, analytics and deep AI and ML capabilities unlock an endless array of insights for its clients, who can supercharge marketing efforts, refine customer segmentation, assess and manage risk and decisioning, and optimize various aspects of their business operations.

Media Contact

