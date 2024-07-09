Financial Executives International Announces 2024-2025 Board of Directors

"On behalf of the association, I am pleased to welcome these exceptional individuals to their newly appointed roles. As an organization we are fortunate to have such knowledgeable and passionate leaders serving on our Board of Directors," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, Pres. & CEO of FEI & FERF. Post this

Additional elected officers for the 2024-2025 fiscal year include:

Alice Jolla , Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Vice President of Corporate Finance and Services at Microsoft Corporation will serve as the Association's Vice-Chair. Since joining FEI in 2011, she has been an active member of FEI's Committee on Corporate Reporting (CCR), most recently serving as the Committee's Chair. Jolla began her Board service in 2017 as a Director.

"On behalf of the association, I am pleased to welcome these exceptional individuals to their newly appointed roles. As an organization we are fortunate to have such knowledgeable and passionate leaders serving on our Board of Directors," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of Financial Executives International and the Financial Education & Research Foundation. "Their contributions and commitment are vital as we continue to advance FEI's mission of education, career development, advocacy, and research on behalf of all finance professionals."

Additionally, ten finance leaders will serve as members of FEI's Board of Directors:

John Briscoe

FEI Houston

Michael Day

President

Grand Canyon Wealth Management

FEI Arizona

David Fabricant

Senior Vice President, Deputy Controller

American Express

FEI New York City

Alyssa Gelbard

Founder and CEO

Point Road Group

FEI New York City

Nicholas Koutouras

SVP, Head of Strategic Reporting and Analysis

U. S. Bank

FEI Los Angeles

Bridgette Link

VP, Finance Solutions & Technology

Johnson & Johnson

FEI New Jersey

Dustin Switzer

Global Supply Chain Controller

Intel Corporation

FEI Portland

Lori Tansley

Chief Accounting Officer

Ankura

FEI New York City

John White

Partner, Corporate Department

Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

FEI New York City

Vickie Wong

Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FEI San Francisco Bay Area

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is a leading association comprised of Members who hold positions as Chief Financial Officers, Chief Accounting Officers, Controllers, Treasurers, and Tax Executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

Media Contact

Claudine Cornelis, Crimson Communicates, 845.424.6342., [email protected] , www.crimsoncommunicates.com

Lili DeVita, FEI, 973.765.1021, [email protected] , www.financialexecutives.org

SOURCE Financial Executives International (FEI)