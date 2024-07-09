Financial Executives International Announces 2024-2025 Board of Directors

Caroline Sullivan to Serve as Board Chair
MORRISTOWN, N.J. , July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for CFOs and other senior-level finance executives, announced today the election of a new slate of executive officers and members of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year, effective July 1, 2024.
Caroline Sullivan, Chief Accounting Officer of Moody's Corporation will serve as the national Board Chair. Since joining FEI in 2017, Sullivan has participated in the Committee on Finance & Information Technology (CFIT) and is currently chairing the Financial Accounting & Reporting Roundtable (FARR). She began her service on the Board as a Director in 2020.
Additional elected officers for the 2024-2025 fiscal year include:
- Alice Jolla, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Vice President of Corporate Finance and Services at Microsoft Corporation will serve as the Association's Vice-Chair. Since joining FEI in 2011, she has been an active member of FEI's Committee on Corporate Reporting (CCR), most recently serving as the Committee's Chair. Jolla began her Board service in 2017 as a Director.
"On behalf of the association, I am pleased to welcome these exceptional individuals to their newly appointed roles. As an organization we are fortunate to have such knowledgeable and passionate leaders serving on our Board of Directors," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of Financial Executives International and the Financial Education & Research Foundation. "Their contributions and commitment are vital as we continue to advance FEI's mission of education, career development, advocacy, and research on behalf of all finance professionals."
Additionally, ten finance leaders will serve as members of FEI's Board of Directors:
John Briscoe
FEI Houston
Michael Day
President
Grand Canyon Wealth Management
FEI Arizona
David Fabricant
Senior Vice President, Deputy Controller
American Express
FEI New York City
Alyssa Gelbard
Founder and CEO
Point Road Group
FEI New York City
Nicholas Koutouras
SVP, Head of Strategic Reporting and Analysis
U. S. Bank
FEI Los Angeles
Bridgette Link
VP, Finance Solutions & Technology
Johnson & Johnson
FEI New Jersey
Dustin Switzer
Global Supply Chain Controller
Intel Corporation
FEI Portland
Lori Tansley
Chief Accounting Officer
Ankura
FEI New York City
John White
Partner, Corporate Department
Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP
FEI New York City
Vickie Wong
Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer
Cisco Systems, Inc.
FEI San Francisco Bay Area
About FEI
Financial Executives International (FEI) is a leading association comprised of Members who hold positions as Chief Financial Officers, Chief Accounting Officers, Controllers, Treasurers, and Tax Executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.
