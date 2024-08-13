Financial Executives International Joins Forces with Forvis Mazars

"Forvis Mazars and FEI are collaborating on a range of professional development and research initiatives," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of Financial Executives International and Financial Education & Research Foundation. Post this

The partnership between FEI and Forvis Mazars will include informal forums where both organizations can exchange and build on ideas regarding the finance industry's evolution and future requirements.

"Our team is thrilled to be a Strategic Partner of FEI," said Matt Wood, commercial products U.S. national industry leader for Forvis Mazars. "We are excited to work with the FEI team to share the insights and thought leadership that we have developed by working with top-tier clients, including many with an international presence. We also look forward to connecting with the strong FEI membership to gain valuable perspectives that we can leverage to better serve our own clients."

Other FEI Strategic Partners include Deloitte, EY, KPMG, Microsoft, PwC, and Trullion.

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its Members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

About Forvis Mazars, LLP

Forvis Mazars, LLP is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading global professional services network. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, the firm's 7,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally through the global network. Visit forvismazars.us to learn more.

Forvis Mazars Global Limited is a leading global professional services network. The network operates under a single brand worldwide, with just two members: Forvis Mazars, LLP in the United States and Forvis Mazars Group SC, an internationally integrated partnership operating in over 100 countries and territories. Visit forvismazars.com/global to learn more.

