Financial Industry Veterans Arne Boudewyn and Nancy Amick Launch Insights Squared Consulting Group, a New Family Wealth Advisory

"Firms and advisors understand it is in their best interests to help families navigate the unique impact of wealth on the family system," said co-founder Arne Boudewyn. "These include opportunities and complexities specific to wealthy individuals, families, family businesses, and philanthropists that are best addressed by specialized advice."

"Macro-economic circumstances are driving an increased demand for specialty advisory services, yet many advisors and firms do not have the depth of experience or capacity to meet this need," said co-founder Nancy Amick. "Our primary focus is working with advisors and institutions to increase the scale and scope of what they can offer clients with generational wealth."

Insights Squared cofounders and managing partners, Arne Boudewyn, PhD, and Nancy Amick, PhD, have collaborated for over 20 years, supporting hundreds of clients including individuals, couples, multigenerational families, advisors, family offices, and institutions. Collectively, they have worked with clients representing an aggregate net worth of close to $40 billion.

The firm's services also include providing advisor coaching to help industry professionals respond to the myriad of next generation concerns that frequently accompany wealth transitions.

Insights Squared is based in San Francisco and New York City and works with clients throughout the United States and abroad.

About Insights Squared

Insights Squared Consulting Group is a leader in Family Wealth Consulting and Family Talent and Leadership Coaching to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, couples, and multi-generational families. The firm expedites conversations that help clients gain new insights and perspectives about how to achieve their most important family wealth objectives and offers coaching for advisors on how to address the multi-dimensional needs of their wealthiest clients. With expertise in institutional program design for family dynamics, family governance and family education advice platforms, Insights Squared also advises family offices and institutional clients on the design and implementation of Family Wealth Advisory Services. Insights Squared is based in San Francisco and New York City and works with clients throughout the United States and abroad.

